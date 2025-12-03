Georgia Bulldogs Nation’s No. 1 QB prospect ‘disappointed’ in Tuesday’s leak of flip to Vandy Jared Curtis is now the first 5-star and the highest-rated recruit in Vanderbilt football history. Nashville Christian’s Jared Curtis is the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect in the 2026 class. After flipping his commitment from Georgia to Vandy, he’s now the first 5-star and the highest-rated recruit in Vanderbilt football history. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

It was quite a day with all the stories involving 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis. Through the twist and turns of Tuesday, the one thing that was consistent was that Curtis never really had his say about any of it.

Curtis, who will play for a state championship in Tennessee this week, delivered a sense of finality to his college recruiting process late Tuesday: He is a Commodore. He’s now the first 5-star and the highest-rated recruit in Vanderbilt football history. RELATED Does 5-star Jared Curtis sign with Georgia football or flip to Vanderbilt? “This morning, I was really disappointed to see some media put it out there that I had flipped from Georgia to Vandy,” he wrote in his social media statement. “I actually hadn’t told anyone my decision. Not even my parents or agent.” He went on to add that it was disappointing he didn’t have the chance to have those heart-to-heart conversations with his loved ones.

DawgNation was told it was a “brutal” and tough call with the Georgia staff, especially with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.