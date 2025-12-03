UGA Logo
Nation’s No. 1 QB prospect ‘disappointed’ in Tuesday’s leak of flip to Vandy

Jared Curtis is now the first 5-star and the highest-rated recruit in Vanderbilt football history.
Nashville Christian’s Jared Curtis is the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect in the 2026 class. After flipping his commitment from Georgia to Vandy, he’s now the first 5-star and the highest-rated recruit in Vanderbilt football history. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
By
7 minutes ago

It was quite a day with all the stories involving 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis.

Through the twist and turns of Tuesday, the one thing that was consistent was that Curtis never really had his say about any of it.

Curtis, who will play for a state championship in Tennessee this week, delivered a sense of finality to his college recruiting process late Tuesday: He is a Commodore.

He’s now the first 5-star and the highest-rated recruit in Vanderbilt football history.

“This morning, I was really disappointed to see some media put it out there that I had flipped from Georgia to Vandy,” he wrote in his social media statement. “I actually hadn’t told anyone my decision. Not even my parents or agent.”

He went on to add that it was disappointing he didn’t have the chance to have those heart-to-heart conversations with his loved ones.

DawgNation was told it was a “brutal” and tough call with the Georgia staff, especially with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

“I love Georgia,” he wrote. “I love the players and coaches there. They have been so good to me and my family. I know they would do everything to help me be successful. They have been the best program in the country for a reason. The past year it’s where I wanted to be and definitely where my parents have wanted me to go. That’s part of what makes this so hard. You try to make everyone who has been good to you and done so much for you happy, and when you can’t it sucks. But I gotta walk my path that feels right in my heart, at the end of the day this has to be my decision.”

The decision leaves UGA without a quarterback in the 2026 class. It drops the Bulldogs down to just one 5-star commitment for this cycle: 5-star North Carolina OT Ekene Ogboko.

With Curtis’ decision, the Bulldogs drop from the nation’s No. 2 to the No. 6 recruiting class.

