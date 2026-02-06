Atlanta Braves Left-hander Cam Caminiti leads Braves’ improving farm system He’s considered a top-100 prospect by baseball media. Cam Caminiti smiles after being selected 24th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the MLB baseball draft in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, July 14, 2024. (LM Otero/AP)

The Braves have been rebuilding their farm system in recent years after it produced the core of a team that reached the postseason seven consecutive years and won the 2021 World Series championship. While the franchise’s minor-league nucleus doesn’t rank among the sport’s best, it does possess some intriguing potential, particularly on the pitching side. There’s a lot of upside in some of the individuals who haven’t yet earned national distinction, and the Braves have injected some needed position-player talent into their system recently as well.

The team has at least one top-100 prospect going off media consensus. That’s young lefty Cam Caminiti. RELATED Braves announce 24 nonroster invitees ahead of spring training next week But it’s fair to ask how much the rankings matter with this franchise. The Braves have routinely been impacted by rookie contributors who weren’t among those considered “can’t miss,” like righty Spencer Strider, outfielder Michael Harris II and righty Spencer Schwellenbach. Nevertheless, here’s how some of the premier prospect evaluators view the team’s best prospect(s): Baseball America top 100:

LHP Cam Caminiti, No. 53 overall

RHP JR Ritchie, No. 90 overall MLB Pipeline top 100: LHP Cam Caminiti, No. 68 overall RHP JR Ritchie, No. 90 overall Keith Law’s top 100 (via The Athletic):

LHP Cam Caminiti, No. 35 Kylie McDaniel top 100 (via ESPN): LHP Cam Caminiti, No. 53 RHP Didier Fuentes, No. 88 RHP JR Ritchie, No. 89

So Caminiti, who slipped to the Braves at No. 24 two summers ago, is the system’s crown jewel. He’s just 19 years young, so it’ll be a while until he emerges at the major league level. Still, teams covet having such exciting southpaws in their pipeline. This is the franchise that summoned Michael Soroka at only 20 years old and called upon Spencer Schwellenbach, but the average Braves fan had probably never heard of him. So Caminiti could be just a couple of years away. Still, this is a situation where patience could pay off. Caminiti could be the team’s next homegrown ace. RELATED Braves announce 2026 promotional schedule for home games Ritchie, meanwhile, could make his major league debut this season. He was surely popular in trade talks as the Braves sought immediate upgrades, and his strikeout prowess has many giddy over what he could become. Ritchie would help his case with a strong impression this spring. While the Braves lack other players commonly cited as top-100 prospects, they have several who could ascend into that category. Owen Murphy, who returned late last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, is chief among them. He has a tantalizing arm and was off to a dominant start in 2024 before requiring surgery. He’s one to watch. Fuentes, cited earlier in McDaniel’s prospect rankings, made his MLB debut last summer but was clearly overmatched. Still, his repertoire impressed at points and he carried himself well. He could see more major league innings at some point this year — that’s the reality of baseball — but he’d benefit from a lot more development in the minors. Fuentes doesn’t turn 21 until June.