AJC Varsity UGA signee and two-way standout named 2025 AJC all-class player of the year ‘Tyriq Green is every coach’s worst nightmare,’ Milton coach Ben Reaves said. 2025 AJC Super 11 Buford athlete Tyriq "Ty Boogie" Green, verbally committed to Georgia, poses for a portrait at Buford high school, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

National champion and four-star prospect Tyriq Green has added another accolade to his standout Buford career. Green’s dominance on offense, defense and special teams earned him 2025 AJC all-classification player of the year honors.

The Georgia signee — who plays safety, running back and returner — made key plays all season. But none will be remembered more than his 82-yard touchdown run to take a 28-21 lead for good in the Class 6A final. RELATED Best in Georgia: 2025 AJC Varsity high school football all-state teams “You put the ball in No. 1’s hands enough times, he’s going to do something special,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said of Green after the state championship. Green joins Darius Walker (2003) as the only Buford players to win AJC all-classification player of the year. Green is also the 43rd player to win the award, which dates to 1981 (the AJC awarded offensive and defensive players of the year in 1992 and 1993). The AJC Super 11 selection finished his senior season with 1,659 all-purpose yards. Green had 712 yards rushing, 177 yards receiving, 737 yards returning kickoffs and punts and 33 yards returning interceptions.

Green scored 14 total touchdowns, including at least one in all five of those roles.

“The Green kid is like an avatar; he can do anything,” Roswell coach Jonathan Thompson said. ”He’s an unbelievable cover guy. He’s unbelievable with the ball in his hands. He is as elite as I’ve seen in a while. “I don’t know where Georgia is going to play him because he’s so good on both sides of the ball.” Conventional understanding is that Green will play safety alongside fellow Buford alumnus KJ Bolden. But Green also proved himself as a talented running back against tough competition — perhaps none more memorably than against Carrollton in the state championship. Green led the Wolves’ offense with 11 rushes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 82-yard scamper. “He’s a difference-maker on both sides of the ball but very dangerous with the ball in his hands,” said Carrollton coach Joey King.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Green’s career is that he managed to stand out on a defense stacked with future Power 4 players. Coaches like Reaves and Douglas County’s Johnny T. White had to game plan specifically for Green despite the immense amount of talent around him. “Tyriq Green is every coach’s worst nightmare,” Milton coach Ben Reaves said. “He’s literally the last thing you want to see when you turn on the opponent’s game film to start game planning. He has no chinks in his armor, and he can hurt you in all three phases of the game at at any time.” White had to face the Wolves twice in 2025, and Green proved to be a focal point of preparation both times. “He’s a player that you must know where he lines up on every play,” White said. “He’s going to make a big play on either side of the ball… the only question is when.” Green has reportedly begun practicing with Georgia as it prepares for its College Football Playoff matchup against Ole Miss, according to DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell. The early invite is an honor not offered to every signee, as the team is limited to 105 roster spots by the House vs. NCAA settlement that took effect on July 1.