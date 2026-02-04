Atlanta Hawks Hawks forward Jalen Johnson learns NBA All-Star team Johnson will play on Team USA Stars. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is seen during team introductions prior to the start of a game against the Boston Celtics Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at State Farm Arena. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

The Hawks’ Jalen Johnson now knows his teammates for the 75th NBA All-Star Game. On Tuesday, the NBA announced the rosters for each of the teams set to take part. Johnson will play on Team USA Stars after he was named as an All-Star reserve on Sunday evening.

The other teams include Team USA Stripes, as well as Team World. The U.S. All-Stars were assigned to teams based on age, with the younger group placed on USA Stars and the older group placed on USA Stripes. Team World includes the league’s international players. Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff will lead the USA Stars while Spurs coach Mitch Johnson will coach USA Stripes. Raptors coach Darko Rajaković of Serbia will lead Team World. Along with Johnson, Team USA Stars include: Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, Suns guard Devin Booker, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and center Jalen Duren, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Thunder center Chet Holmgren and 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.

Team USA. Stripes include: Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Rockets forward Kevin Durant, Lakers forward LeBron James, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Heat guard Norman Powell.

Team World includes: Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, Lakers guard Luka Doncic, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray, Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. This year, the teams will play a round-robin mini-tournament with four 12-minute games. The matchups are as follows: Game 1: USA Stars vs. World

Game 2: USA Stripes vs. winning team of Game 1

Game 3: USA Stripes vs. losing team of Game 1

Game 4: Championship (top two teams from round-robin play) If all three teams finish 1-1 after the round-robin games, the first tiebreaker will be point differential across each team’s two games.