The Hawks are making some moves before the NBA draft.

Atlanta is finalizing a trade to acquire center Kristaps Porzingis from the Boston Celtics, a league source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The move comes as part of a bigger three-team trade that would send veteran wing Terance Mann and the Hawks’ No. 22 pick in Wednesday’s draft to the Nets. It also sends veteran forward Georges Niang and a second-round pick to the Celtics.