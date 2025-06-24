The Hawks are making some moves before the NBA draft.
Atlanta is finalizing a trade to acquire center Kristaps Porzingis from the Boston Celtics, a league source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The move comes as part of a bigger three-team trade that would send veteran wing Terance Mann and the Hawks’ No. 22 pick in Wednesday’s draft to the Nets. It also sends veteran forward Georges Niang and a second-round pick to the Celtics.
With the acquisition of Porzingis, a career 36.6% shooter from 3-point range, the Hawks gain size and another center who can stretch the floor.
Porzingis played a role in the Celtics’ championship run during the 2023-24 season.
This past season, Porzingis played 42 games, where he averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report the trade.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
