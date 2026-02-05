Georgia Bulldogs Georgia women’s basketball finding its footing in SEC Bulldogs have two ranked wins — double the number it earned last season — entering matchup with No. 19 Tennessee. Trinity Turner (left), Savannah Henderson (second from left), Dani Carnegie (center)), Mia Woolfolk, and Zhen Craft (right) during Georgia’s game against Ole Miss at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

By Olivia Sayer

Georgia women’s basketball is navigating uncharted waters this season. The competitive SEC is new territory for many of the Bulldogs, as the program added eight new faces to its 12-player roster with only one — junior forward Vera Ojenuwa — hailing from an SEC school.

Despite the new territory, Georgia stayed afloat halfway through its conference schedule. They have posted an 18-4 record with a 4-4 mark in SEC play and an opportunity to bolster their resume Thursday night against No. 19 Tennessee in Stegeman Coliseum. “They still are (getting accustomed),” coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said after Georgia’s loss to Alabama. “Because every single game we play, only four of them have played against these people.” RELATED Georgia women’s basketball off to best start since 2009 Expectations remained cautiously optimistic for Abrahamson-Henderson’s fourth year leading her former team. The program received additional funding from the school’s revenue sharing, but it was in the midst of a decline. After going 22-12 during Abrahamson-Henderson’s first season in 2022, Georgia posted records of 12-18 in 2023 and 13-19 in 2024. The Bulldogs won seven conference games in the two losing seasons combined, dropping 72% of their SEC matchups.

Georgia even struggled in nonconference play, with losses to Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Hampton, Virginia Tech and Colorado State in 2024 alone.

The Bulldogs turned the tide in 2025. Georgia went undefeated during nonconference play, which should have provided an early indication of progress. But even then, caution remained because of the SEC’s brutality. The conference includes four of the top seven teams in the AP Top 25 Poll, and 14 of its 16 programs possess a winning record. “The toughest conference in the country,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “Every night is just intense.” But Georgia, with its mostly new roster, has held its own. The Bulldogs fell to Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina and Alabama — all of whom were ranked — but stole victories over No. 11 Kentucky and No. 16 Ole Miss in their rematch with the Rebels at home. Georgia’s two ranked wins doubled the amount it earned last season.