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Georgia baseball wins first SEC title since 2008

Saturday’s 13-8 win over LSU clinches regular-season championship.
Georgia’s Michael O'Shaughnessy (left) — pictured celebrating a home run with Jack Arcamone in April against Georgia Tech — hit two home runs Saturday and had five RBIs as the Bulldogs beat LSU 13-8 to clinch the SEC regular-season crown. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia’s Michael O'Shaughnessy (left) — pictured celebrating a home run with Jack Arcamone in April against Georgia Tech — hit two home runs Saturday and had five RBIs as the Bulldogs beat LSU 13-8 to clinch the SEC regular-season crown. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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12 minutes ago

For the first time since the 2008 season, the Georgia Bulldogs claimed the SEC regular-season title. They clinched with Saturday’s 13-8 win vs. LSU, which also lifted them to 40 wins (40-11, 20-6 SEC).

“It’s massive,” Georgia coach Wes Johnson said. “It’s so hard to win this league, and then win it outright. It’s something that you want to check off on your list of things that you’ve ever accomplished. It’s right up there. It’s hard to do. It’s 10 weekends of just meat house grinding.”

The No. 5 Bulldogs claimed the SEC title with four games still to play in the regular season, including Sunday’s game against LSU. They’ll have one final road trip to No. 6 Auburn beginning Thursday.

Georgia also recognized 16 seniors Saturday, including shortstop Kolby Branch.

“It’s sweet,” Branch said of winning the conference. “This is why I came to the University of Georgia and why I decided to come back. I think we’re setting the standard in the SEC, and I think that’s the way it should be.”

The Bulldogs have hosted two straight regionals and have made significant strides under Johnson, who was hired in 2023, but they haven’t advanced to the College World Series since 2008.

Although they’re happy to claim the SEC regular-season title, it’s not the ultimate goal for this group, which leads Division l with 135 home runs.

“An SEC championship is great, but we want to do bigger and better things,” pitcher Paul Farley said. “That’s just one piece of the puzzle. … We obviously don’t want to look too far ahead (after) this, but we’re going to celebrate and get back out there (Sunday).”

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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