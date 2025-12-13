AJC Varsity

Washington County coach Roberts Edwards let go

Washington County went 20-24 in Edwards’ tenure and made the playoffs every season.
Former University of Georgia and NFL running back Robert Edwards, here coaching at Riverwood in 2020, was let go as coach at Washington County on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Former University of Georgia and NFL running back Robert Edwards, here coaching at Riverwood in 2020, was let go as coach at Washington County on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Former UGA running back and NFL first-round pick Robert Edwards was let go from his position as Washington County coach on Saturday.

Edwards told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was told it was a “board decision” and that he was not given a reason for his termination.

Edwards just finished his fifth season at Washington County, his alma mater. The Golden Hawks went 5-6 with a first-round playoff loss at No. 9-ranked Dublin.

RELATED
Former Georgia football star Robert Edwards returns home to coach Washington County

Washington County went 20-24 under Edwards and made the playoffs every season.

Edwards is a longtime Georgia high school football coach. He started his head coaching career at Arlington Christian in 2010 before a six-year stint at Greene County and four years at Riverwood.

Edwards led Riverwood to region titles in 2019 and 2021 before taking the Washington County job entering the 2022 season.

RELATED
Terrence Edwards turns to brother for advice in second season as head coach

Edwards was a standout running back at UGA, rushing for 2,334 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns in three seasons at the position. The New England Patriots selected Robert Edwards with the No. 18 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Edwards is also the older brother of fellow UGA standout and Mt. Vernon coach Terrence Edwards.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 082225 kevin winslette

Georgia high school football coaching changes: West Forsyth changes hands

34m ago

Georgia high school coach choked player, put another in headlock, warrants say

Two former Georgia high school players finish in top 10 of Heisman voting

Keep Reading

Reports: Georgia Tech OL coach leaving for Big Ten program

Georgia Southern visits West Georgia after Williams' 21-point game

White's 15 lead Georgia Southern over Gardner-Webb 88-84

Featured

DeKalb leaders reviewing immigration discussions at middle school

DeKalb students raise fears about ICE raids; teachers told not to talk about it

Two-day effort helps free endangered right whale off Georgia coast

Report: Election board member violated conduct code by going to Trump rally