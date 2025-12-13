Washington County coach Roberts Edwards let go

Edwards was a standout running back at UGA, rushing for 2,334 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns in three seasons at the position. The New England Patriots selected Robert Edwards with the No. 18 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.
Edwards is also the older brother of fellow UGA standout and Mt. Vernon coach Terrence Edwards.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.