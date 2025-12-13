AJC Varsity Washington County coach Roberts Edwards let go Washington County went 20-24 in Edwards’ tenure and made the playoffs every season. Former University of Georgia and NFL running back Robert Edwards, here coaching at Riverwood in 2020, was let go as coach at Washington County on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Former UGA running back and NFL first-round pick Robert Edwards was let go from his position as Washington County coach on Saturday. Edwards told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was told it was a “board decision” and that he was not given a reason for his termination.

Edwards just finished his fifth season at Washington County, his alma mater. The Golden Hawks went 5-6 with a first-round playoff loss at No. 9-ranked Dublin. RELATED Former Georgia football star Robert Edwards returns home to coach Washington County Washington County went 20-24 under Edwards and made the playoffs every season. Edwards is a longtime Georgia high school football coach. He started his head coaching career at Arlington Christian in 2010 before a six-year stint at Greene County and four years at Riverwood. Edwards led Riverwood to region titles in 2019 and 2021 before taking the Washington County job entering the 2022 season.

RELATED Terrence Edwards turns to brother for advice in second season as head coach Edwards was a standout running back at UGA, rushing for 2,334 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns in three seasons at the position. The New England Patriots selected Robert Edwards with the No. 18 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.