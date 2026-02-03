UGA Logo
Georgia assistant coach leaving for job with Dallas Cowboys: Report

Chidera Uzo-Diribe gets ready to warm up the Dawgs in his position group prior to the 2024 season opener against Clemson in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
By
14 minutes ago

Kirby Smart will have another coach to replace on staff as Chidera Uzo-Diribe is set to be hired by the Dallas Cowboys. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports was the first to report the news.

Uzo-Diribe has spent the past four seasons serving as Georgia’s outside linebackers coach. He was hired to replace Dan Lanning after he left to become the head coach at Oregon.

Uzo-Diribe helped develop the likes of Nolan Smith, Chaz Chambliss and Quintavius Johnson in his time at Georgia. He landed a number of key recruits, including 5-star prospects such as Damon Wilson and Isaiah Gibson.

Georgia returns starters Gabe Harris and Johnson at the position for 2026. The Bulldogs also have Chase Linton, Gibson and Darren Ikinnagbon waiting in the wings.

Georgia replaced Stacy Searels as the team’s offensive line coach. Phil Rauscher will take over for Searels.

One name to watch as a possible replacement would be Carver High School coach Jarvis Jones, who previously worked as an analyst at Georgia. He led Carver to a state championship this year.

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

