Georgia Bulldogs Matt Ryan praises Kirby Smart when discussing Falcons head coach search ‘I think we’re looking for the best coach, whatever that may look like,’ Falcons’ new head of football says. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart arrives with players and coaching staff before the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Although Smart's name was mentioned in an answer about the new Falcons coach, he has said he prefers college ball. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Falcons are looking for a new head coach as the organization is in the process of overhauling its entire football department. Matt Ryan, the former Atlanta quarterback, has been hired as the team’s president of football. During Ryan’s introductory news conference, he was asked about what he might be looking for in a coach.

In his answer, Ryan praised Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. “I think we’re looking for the best coach, whatever that may look like,” Ryan said. “Kirby Smart down the road, he’s a defensive guy, he does pretty good from the defensive side. I think you look at who is the best person to get the most out of your football team and to provide ways to win games.” RELATED Five quick takes from Falcons president Matt Ryan’s news conference Smart just completed his 10th season at Georgia, where he has gone 117-21 in his time with the program. He’s won two national championships and four SEC championships. Georgia went 12-2 this season, winning the SEC once again before losing in the College Football Playoff to Ole Miss.

In recent years, the Falcons have begun to tap into Smart’s program for players. Just last year, they drafted Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the No. 15 overall pick. Walker became the highest-drafted Georgia player in franchise history. He enjoyed a productive rookie season, finishing with 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.