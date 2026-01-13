Matt Ryan praises Kirby Smart when discussing Falcons head coach search
‘I think we’re looking for the best coach, whatever that may look like,’ Falcons’ new head of football says.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart arrives with players and coaching staff before the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Although Smart's name was mentioned in an answer about the new Falcons coach, he has said he prefers college ball. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
In his answer, Ryan praised Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
“I think we’re looking for the best coach, whatever that may look like,” Ryan said. “Kirby Smart down the road, he’s a defensive guy, he does pretty good from the defensive side. I think you look at who is the best person to get the most out of your football team and to provide ways to win games.”
In recent years, the Falcons have begun to tap into Smart’s program for players. Just last year, they drafted Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the No. 15 overall pick. Walker became the highest-drafted Georgia player in franchise history. He enjoyed a productive rookie season, finishing with 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Atlanta moved on from Raheem Morris after just two seasons. Morris, like Smart, had a defensive background.
Georgia fans though shouldn’t be too concerned about Smart looking toward the NFL. Despite all the success, Smart has consistently made it clear he loves the college game — and Georgia specifically.
“The kids in our program buy into hard,” Smart told reporters after the SEC championship game. “I appreciate their toughness in the way they do things. That pays off in the long run. To win back-to-back SEC championships, it’s every kid in this footprint’s dream, and an honor to be at Georgia and to be the head coach here and win games like this.”
Smart does have plenty of experience when it comes to winning in Mercedes-Benz Stadium; the Bulldogs won both of their games in the building this season. Georgia beat Georgia Tech 16-9 and followed it up with a 28-7 win over Alabama.
Georgia is scheduled to play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season when the Bulldogs face the Florida Gators on Oct. 31.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
