Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: And the Super Bowl winner is … We’re live from the West Coast. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, second from left, celebrates his interception against the Atlanta Falcons with teammates Tyrice Knight, left, and Ernest Jones IV (13) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brynn AndersonAP)

SAN FRANCISCO — Good morning, y’all! Feeling kind of Super this week.

This is an interesting Super Bowl LX matchup. Hope y’all enjoy Bad Bunny and the game. Let’s go. HAVING A BALL AT THE PRO BOWL GAMES Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, beating the Saints.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and offensive guard Chris Lindstrom were on hand for Tuesday’s Pro Bowl Games.

“It’s been such a blessing, just to be a part of such a high honor, but I think just, like, me catching up with all these guys, all these, I mean, superstars on their teams,” Robinson said. “Getting to see how they are as people. It’s been such a cool honor. “I’ve been having fun doing this. I mean, this is my second year now. This is where God has taken me. It’s been pretty cool.” Robinson, Lindstrom believe in Stefanski

3 ex-Falcons close to a Super Bowl ring

Goodell still believes diversity good for NFL Robinson enjoyed joining Lindstrom too. “That’s as good as it gets,” Robinson said. “Obviously, Chris is my brother. We’re with each other a lot, all day sometimes. So, for me and him to be here to represent the Falcons, our program and the city of Atlanta means more than I can say. So, it’s pretty cool to have my brother here and hopefully we get a lot more (Falcons) here next year.”

TEAM NFC GETS THE WIN Team NFC beat Team AFC 66-52 in the flag football game. “Yeah, it’s so fun,” Lindstrom said. “I’ve been super fortunate and just enjoyed every single moment of it. It was something I said my first year, like it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Lindstrom is a regular. “I’ve been able to experience it four times now and I still have that appreciation for what this is,” Lindstrom said. “The moments in the locker room and just being with your peers and guys you admire across the league. And so, um, to get to speak with them has been really nice.” MACDONALD FEELING SUPER Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald (right) greets Patriots coach Mike Vrabel during Monday's Super Bowl festivities.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, of Roswell, is poised to win a Super Bowl title in his second season. “I think last year, when we went through our tough patches and the resilience of our coaches and our players, we felt the faith enough as coaches and where we wanted to go,” Macdonald said. “That’s not easy to do when you’re going through some of those tough times and you’re falling short, you’re not planning the way you want, but guys are still bought in, have faith in the process.” The Seahawks started 5-5, but finished 10-7 last season. “In the middle of the season last year, we started playing good football,” Macdonald said. “You knew we were going to figure it out.” 📝 Read more about Macdonald’s coaching journey.

FACING DRAKE MAYE New England is led by quarterback Drake Maye. “He’s a phenomenal player,” Macdonald said. “I’d say the decision-making in terms of taking care of the football has been really great. His arm talent, where he’s able to deliver the football and it’s kind of like it’s either them or nobody. It’s been really impressive. “The decision-making to hold onto the ball and extend plays is not easy to do sometimes. His athletic ability has paid dividends as well.” Macdonald, who calls the signals, knows no defensive signal caller has won a Super Bowl. “I was aware of that,” Macdonald said. “Someone close to me has brought that up in the past.”

He has a plan. “I just want to do it. We want to operate and do what’s going to give us the best chance to win. So, just be calm calling plays and let’s do it.” ADVICE TO GEORGIA COACHES Macdonald’s coaching journey has been unique. We asked him if he had any advice for the people wanting to enter the coaching ranks in Georgia. “People that are trying to get into coaching, if you’re passionate about teaching, learning and growing,” Macdonald said. “You’re about that type of stuff, stay true to it. Just go for. There is no such thing as failure. Failure means … what is failure? When I don’t get the job I want? Go to the next opportunity. Enjoy the process. Align yourself with great people and go let it rip.” SAM DARNOLD HAS PERSEVERED Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold meets the press in San Francisco.

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold has preserved since he was drafted third overall by the Jets in 2018. “Well, Sam has gotten to this point,” Macdonald said. “We were there to help as with all of our players. Sam’s story is a little more in the limelight. That’s made him who is today. Our role in the whole thing is to be supportive.” Darnold was traded to Carolina and played with the 49ers before resurfacing in Minnesota last season. The Seahawks signed him to a three-year $100.5 million deal in free agency in March. “There are lot of things in Sam that we saw and he’s lived up to those things and then some,” Macdonald said. “But as a coach we have visions for our players and for us, it’s about fulfilling that vision for Sam and who he could become.” Darnold has won over the Seahawks.

“Sam has been that steadying force,” Macdonald said. “He’s a resilient dude. Competitor. Winner. It’s been fun to be alongside of him the whole year.” D. LED’S SUPER PREDICTI0N The Seahawks defense will be too much for the Patriots and second-year quarterback Drake Maye. “(Macdonald) brought in a great vision for us,” Seattle defensive tackle Jarran Reed said. “I think he just instilled the gratitude that we have for each other. I think he’s instilled the discipline and physicality that we play with. He came in with that and every guy bought into it. It’s been great.” ✅ Final score: Seattle 28, New England 17 MAILBAG TIME 📬 From reader Rick Davidson: As inconsistent as (tight end Kyle) Pitts has been, I would way rather see the Falcons spend money to keep Allgeier and get a new tight end in the draft. Maybe Oscar Delp out of Georgia? (Can’t tell I’m a Dawgs fan, can you?) 🙂

My response: Hello Rick. That sounds like a good plan. But teams rarely pay two running backs top dollar. Bijan is set to enter his fourth year and has earned an extension. I saw some much better tight ends at the Senior Bowl. Not hating on Delp, who seemed to underperform at UGA to me. Sugiura: A new Falcons era begins with confidence 📬 From reader Michael Hoffer: I’m now 81 and have been a loyal Falcon fan since the Tommy Nobis days.

I’m always optimistic about the team going into a new season but end up disappointed. This year seems different. I feel really good about having Matt (Ryan) in his position and it appears he has brought in some fine coaches. I’m especially happy with young defenders from last year’s draft. Without a first-round pick, what do you project they will look for early on. Don’t we need an OT? And a No. 2 receiver? My response: Thanks for sharing your email. Matt Ryan appears to be off to a good start. Only time will tell about the reconstituted coaching staff.