Atlanta Falcons Roger Goodell believes diversity still good for NFL despite lack of Black coaches He also addressed part-owner showing up in the Epstein papers. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during his state of the NFL news conference on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in San Jose, Calif., ahead of the Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. (Matt York/AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Despite massive efforts, initiatives and an expanded Rooney Rule, the NFL just completed a hiring cycle that included the firing of half its Black coaches and none being hired for 10 openings, including the Falcons. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the league’s latest head-coach hiring cycle and the appearance of one of the owners in the recently released Jeffrey Epstein papers by the Department of Justice in his State of the League address before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Of the 10 openings, only one job went to a person of color. The Rooney Rule was established in 2003 with the hopes to increase diversity in coaching and management. In 2022, it was expanded to include more interviews with minority candidates and more management positions. “I think we need to continue to make progress,” Goodell said Monday. “I think diversity is good for us. I think we have become a more diverse league across every platform, including coaches. But we still have more work to do.” The number of Black head coaches in the NFL is down from six last season to three, as it currently stands, as the 2026 season approaches.

During this year’s hiring cycle, the Cardinals, Falcons, Bills, Ravens, Browns, Raiders, Dolphins, Giants, Steelers and Titans all had vacancies for head coach positions.

Robert Saleh, hired by the Titans, is the only minority hire this year. According to The Associated Press, no Black head coaches were hired during a hiring cycle for the fifth time since the Rooney Rule was implemented. “What is it that we can be doing to (help) … not just for the candidates, but for the clubs?” Goodell said. “How can we continue to increase the opportunities?” The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which monitors the NFL’s hiring practices, issued a statement. “That outcome does not reflect the depth, breadth, or quality of talent in today’s coaching pipeline, nor does it represent meaningful progress toward the NFL’s stated commitment to fair and inclusive hiring practices,” Fritz Pollard executive director Rod Graves wrote in a statement. “The Fritz Pollard Alliance remains committed to working in partnership with the commissioner, club owners, and football leadership to strengthen hiring processes, expand development pathways, and ensure that every qualified candidate receives a fair, rigorous, and equitable evaluation.”

The Falcons hired former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski as the franchise’s 20th head coach. He replaced Raheem Morris, who was the franchise’s first full-time Black head coach. “We believe deeply in the excellence of the men and women preparing for leadership roles across our game, and we will continue to advocate for systems that recognize and reflect that excellence,” Graves said. “Progress is possible when intention is matched with accountability. We stand ready to support and advance that work moving forward.” RELATED Bijan Robinson, Chris Lindstrom believe Stefanski can lead Falcons to playoffs Goodell answered questions about the relationship between Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and Epstein, the convicted sex offender and accused child sex trafficker. The U.S. Department of Justice released more than 3 million documents related to the Epstein case late Friday. They included 2013 email correspondence between Epstein and Tisch. The messages show that Tisch sought Epstein’s help to connect with women in the billionaire financier’s orbit. “I would say that absolutely, we are going to look at all of the facts,” Goodell said. “We will look at the context and try to understand that. We’ll look at how they fall under the (conduct) policy. At this time, we’ll get the facts first.”

Other issues discussed included: -The league will play nine international games next season, with the Falcons hosting one of those games, likely in Munich, Germany. The schedule has not been set yet, but there will be games in Paris, France, and Australia for the first time. The Saints will host the Paris game, and the Rams will host Australia. “We’re hearing from cities all over the world,” Goodell said. “I’ve said many times that I’d like to see 16 games so that every team is playing one (international) game.” -He noted that flag football will be part of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. “I think it’s one of the hottest sports in the world,” Goodell said. -The league will start a Paul Tagliabue Academic Achievement Award for players who go back to get their education. He noted that Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner is working on a master’s degree in business administration at Howard University.