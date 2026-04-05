Atlanta United Atlanta United fall 3-1 to Columbus Crew, Martino ejected Five Stripes cut lead in half in 60th minute, but momentum squashed a minute later with Crew’s third goal. Atlanta United coach Gerardo Martino — pictured during the team's home opener in March — was ejected against Columbus on Saturday, April 4, 2025, after receiving a red card in the 93rd minute after a scuffle between the teams. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Amna Subhan – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 22 hours ago Share

The fun on 404 Day stops with Atlanta United. The Columbus Crew beat United 3-1 on Saturday night, sucking the life out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RELATED Arthur Blank names president of soccer to oversee United, NWSL franchises The first half may have gone scoreless, but it did not take long for the Crew to find the net in the second. Columbus forward Wessam Abou Ali notched two goals in the first 10 minutes of the half. “I think what really hurt us was their first goal, and after that, I think spiritually the level of the team is different,” Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino said. “When that happens, it’s not anything spiritual or physical — it’s players’ mentally. They get down, emotionally they get down and are thinking, ‘Things didn’t go (well) last year and aren’t going well at the moment.’ So, that’s something we need to address.” The Five Stripes got on the board in the 60th minute as Alexey Miranchuk knocked in a blocked attempt off Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte’s fingertips. However, not one minute later, Columbus shocked the home crowd by sneaking in another score. As the halo board was still celebrating Miranchuk’s goal, the announcer was cut off when Crew defender Max Arfsten scored in transition.

The 34,130 fans in attendance serenaded the field with heavy boos, and Atlanta United couldn’t find any momentum to get back into the game.

While Atlanta lacked intensity on the field, it certainly displayed some fight when a scuffle broke out in second-half stoppage time. Martino was red-carded for his involvement in the ruckus in the 93rd minute. “There’s a code in football that you don’t talk to the other team’s players,” Martino said. “There was a foul called on (Elías) Báez. A normal foul, it’s a clash, they run into each other. It’s a normal foul, so when the coach starts speaking to my player, and more so in the manner that he did, with a lack of respect, I felt the need to defend my player.” RELATED Marietta will be home to training site for Atlanta’s NWSL franchise The beating finally ended after 14 minutes of stoppage time. Eleven minutes had been originally added because of a head injury examination from Columbus. Arfsten, who just played with the U.S. national team in Atlanta, also assisted on Columbus’ first goal. Miranchuk’s goal marked his fourth this season, a team high. Columbus came into the match winless, slotted at No. 14 in the Eastern Conference, a far cry from the look of the playoff team that finished seventh last season.