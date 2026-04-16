Atlanta United advances in U.S. Open Cup with 3-1 win over Chattanooga FC

Atlanta United's Pedro Amador scored the third goal during the match against Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, TN on Wednesday April 15, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

The Five Stripes found their offense and took a 3-1 road victory over Chattanooga FC on Wednesday night at Finley Stadium.

Atlanta United is moving on in the U.S. Open Cup.

Cayman Togashi, Fafa Picault and Pedro Amador each scored a goal for United, which advances to play at Charlotte FC in the Round of 16 on April 28 or 29.

United didn’t participate in the U.S. Open Cup in 2025, after advancing to the quarterfinals in ‘24, before falling to Indy Eleven of the second-tier United Soccer League Championship.

Although United (1-5-1) has struggled to score and has just one win in MLS play, the offense made an impression against Chattanooga. The Five Stripes overcame an early deficit, after Chattanooga got on the scoreboard in the sixth minute on a goal by Yves Tcheuyap.

In the 21st minute, Togashi helped United even the match with sliding goal, his first of the season and second with the Five Stripes.