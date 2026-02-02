Atlanta Braves Braves announce 2026 promotional schedule for home games Theme nights return for every Friday home game. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. pops out to end the ninth inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Friday, September 26, 2025, in Atlanta. Pittsburgh Pirates won 9-3 over Atlanta Braves. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Braves unveiled their promotional schedule for the 2026 season Monday, highlighted by giveaways such as a Dale Murphy 1980s replica jersey and an Andruw Jones Hall of Fame-themed bobblehead. The Murphy replica jersey is part of the Legendary Alumni Collection giveaway series and will be distributed April 10. The bobblehead celebrating Jones, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this July, will be featured July 30.

Theme nights return for every Friday home game. The first — which will occur opening day — will commemorate the franchise’s 60th season in Atlanta. Other theme nights are Star Wars Night, Braves Country Night, HBCU Night, Patriot Day and Braves Alumni Night, among others. The team will continue doing fireworks following its Friday home games. The Braves open their season March 27 against the Royals. Fans attending the games March 27 and 28 will receive a 2026 magnetic schedule. Fans attending opening day will also get a rally towel. Below is the Braves’ 2026 promotional schedule, as provided by the team (additional details can be found at the team’s website): GATE GIVEAWAYS

Gate Giveaway items will be given to the first 15,000 fans in attendance at each designated game below, unless stated otherwise. All wearable items, except for the Dale Murphy Replica Jersey presented by Truist, will be offered in sizes adult large and adult extra-large and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

MARCH • March 27 Braves Rally Towel Giveaway Presented by RaceTrac *Full 40,000 Stadium Giveaway* • March 27 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway Presented by Georgia Power, showcasing the 2026 Braves season calendar *Full 40,000 Stadium Giveaway* • March 28 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway Presented by Georgia Power, showcasing the 2026 Braves season calendar *Full 40,000 Stadium Giveaway* • March 31 Drake Baldwin NL Rookie of the Year Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Coca-Cola, recognizing his award from the 2025 season.

APRIL • April 10 Dale Murphy Replica Jersey Giveaway Presented by Truist, inspired by the 1980s powder blue jersey • April 29 The Bobblecard™ Series: Chris Sale Giveaway Presented by NAPA Auto Parts MAY • May 12 Braves Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

• May 13 Michael Harris II & his dog “Cash” Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Boehringer-Ingelheim, featuring his adorable goldendoodle, Cash • May 22 Braves Straw Cowboy Hat Giveaway Presented by Visit Sarasota JUNE • June 2 David Justice Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Truist, commemorating his game-winning home run in Game 6 of the 1995 World Series • June 3 The Crossover Jersey Collection: Drake Baldwin Hockey Jersey Giveaway

• June 6 The Home Depot Tools Trading Cards Giveaway, featuring the tools in the famous The Home Depot tool race *First 5,000 fans* • June 17 The Crossover Jersey Collection: Soccer Jersey Giveaway Presented by SeatGeek JULY • July 1 The Bobblecard™ Series: Jurickson Profar Giveaway Presented by Xfinity • July 2 Braves Corduroy Throwback Cap Giveaway Presented by NAPA Auto Parts, featuring an American flag on the side

• July 6 The Bobblecard™ Series: Matt Olson Giveaway Presented by Delta Air Lines • July 21 Ha-Seong Kim Bobblehead Giveaway • July 30 Andruw Jones Hall of Fame Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Curaçao, Feel It For Yourself, celebrating his coming induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame AUGUST • Aug. 10 The Crossover Jersey Collection: Michael Harris II Football Jersey Giveaway

• Aug. 11 Spencer Strider Volume 3 Vinyl Record Giveaway, featuring music from some of Spencer’s favorite bands. Following the game, fans can look forward to live performances in the Georgia Power Pavillion. • Aug. 12 Javy López Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Coca-Cola, featuring a removable catcher’s mask • Aug. 14 Andrés Galarraga “Big Cat” Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Northside Hospital SEPTEMBER • Sept. 22 Austin Riley Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway Presented by Xfinity

• Sept. 24 The Crossover Jersey Collection: Ronald Acuña Jr. Basketball Jersey Giveaway Presented by Coca-Cola KIDS GATE GIVEAWAYS Kids Gate Giveaway items will be given to the first 3,000 kids in attendance at each designated game below. All wearable kids’ items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, after every Sunday home game during the regular season, the Braves will host ‘Kids Run the Bases’ presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where kids 14 and under can run around the bases just like the Braves. • March 29 Ronald Acuña Jr. Chenille Cap Giveaway • April 12 Colorful Novelty Bucket Hat Giveaway

• April 26 Michael Harris II Mini Bobblehead Giveaway • May 17 Braves Sunglasses Giveaway • June 7 The Crossover Jersey Collection: Kids Soccer Jersey Giveaway, available in kid sizes medium and large • June 21 Braves LED Light Giveaway, featuring a remote to change the light colors • July 5 Drake Baldwin Rookie of the Year Mini Bobblehead Giveaway