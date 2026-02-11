Atlanta United

Atlanta United unveils ‘Spirit of ’96’ kit

The kit features several special elements, including nods to two special years.
Atlanta United forward Miguel Almirón wears the club’s new “Spirit of ’96” kit. The team badge, placed on the left so it will be over the jersey wearer’s heart, is gold — similar to a 1996 Olympics medal. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
1 hour ago

The “Spirit of ’96” kit, designed to honor Atlanta’s past as host of the 1996 Summer Games and its present as host of eight World Cup matches this summer, was unveiled by Atlanta United on Tuesday.

The kit’s colors are cream, green, a nod to the city’s canopy, and gold, which represents victory. The team badge, placed on the left so it will be over the jersey wearer’s heart, is gold — similar to a ’96 Olympics medal. The kit features several special elements, including nods to two special years.

“I think this is probably the most beautiful, most detailed kit that we’ve ever put out,” Atlanta United vice president Sarah Kate Noftsinger said. “If you love Atlanta, you love the Olympics, you love soccer, you love Atlanta United. There’s so much symbolism to it that it’s going to transcend sport and be more of a culture lifestyle piece.”

On to its look.

The jersey is cream with a green, vertical sash, trimmed on either side in gold. The sash threaded throughout has hints of purple, blue, light green and gold. The ’96 Olympic ribbons were green.

The jersey has a green collar, gold stripes on the shoulders and green and gold trim on the ends of the sleeves.

Atlanta United defender Matt Edwards wears the new “Spirit of ’96” kit, designed to honor Atlanta’s past as host of the 1996 Summer Games and its present as host of eight World Cup matches this summer. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
Embroidered in golden Roman numerals inside the neck line are MCMXCVI, or 1996, and MMXXVI, or 2026.

“Everybody overlooks us (Atlanta), but big moments continue to be born here,” Noftsinger said.

The shorts are cream with three gold stripes down each side, and green trim at the end of each leg.

The players’ numbers on the front of the shorts and the back of the jersey are green.

The primary sponsor on the front as well as the Adidas logo are gold.

The socks are cream with green stripes.

“This jersey truly is Atlanta’s evolution from an Olympic host city to a global hub as well as the epicenter of soccer in North America,” Noftsinger said. “The fact that this jersey is launching right before we host eight matches in the World Cup, it reinforces that big moments are born here in Atlanta.”

Atlanta United will open its season at Cincinnati on Feb. 21. Its first home match will be March 7 against Real Salt Lake.

To promote its season and the kit, the team has a pub crawl scheduled around Krog Street Market and the Beltline on Feb. 21. Complimenting the new kit will be a retail clothing line, also called “Spirit of ’96,” launching Feb. 26.

“It’ll continue to tell the story of connecting past and present,” Noftsinger said.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

