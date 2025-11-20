Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s 2026 schedule has home opener on March 7

Opener is Feb. 21 at Cincinnati, in new manager Gerardo Martino’s season debut.
Atlanta United manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino will make his season debut Feb. 21. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta United manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino will make his season debut Feb. 21. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
56 minutes ago

Atlanta United will open its 2026 MLS schedule at Cincinnati on Feb. 21, will end on Nov. 7 at New York Red Bulls, and feature one long homestand and one even longer stretch of away matches.

After opening with two road matches, Atlanta United will host four consecutive matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to start a stretch of eight out of 10 matches at home. New manager Gerardo Martino’s first home match will be the season’s third, against Real Salt Lake on March 7.

After the home-heavy start will be a very long trip — a World Cup-caused stretch of six consecutive road matches — that will start May 16 at Orlando and won’t end until Aug. 1 at Philadelphia. Within the six, just two, July 22 at Charlotte and July 25 at New England, will be compressed within four days.

The rest will provide longer times between matches for players to recover, but it does include four consecutive matches against teams that qualified for the playoffs: Orlando, Columbus on May 24, Nashville on July 17 and Charlotte on July 22.

The World Cup is scheduled to start June 11 and will end with the championship match on July 19. Atlanta is scheduled to host eight matches in the tournament.

After the long stretch of away matches, Atlanta United will play four of its next six at home, followed by two road matches, and end with five of its last eight at home.

Atlanta United’s west-coast road matches are at San Jose on Feb. 28, at Minnesota on Aug. 19 and at Portland on Sept. 19. Minnesota (16-8-10) and Portland (11-12-11) qualified for the playoffs this season.

2026 Atlanta United’s schedule

Feb. 21 at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

March 7 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

March 21 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

April 11 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

April 25 at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

May 16 at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

May 24 at Columbus, 5 p.m.

July 17 at Nashville, 8 p.m.

July 22 at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

July 25 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 1 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 15 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 23 vs. Sporting KC, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 at Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 vs. Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 at New York Red Bulls, 4 p.m.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 111425 atl united photos

Atlanta United has ideas to improve roster

MLS

Atlanta United declines option on Brooks Lennon

Atlanta United managerial finalists included one surprise

Keep Reading

MLS changing schedule for 2027-28 season

MLS owners vote to shift soccer season to a summer-to-spring calendar in 2027

Atlanta United has ideas to improve roster

Featured

Timothy Justin Hicks

Man convicted of murdering Cherokee firefighter, wife as they watched TV

1h ago

Report: Georgia unauthorized immigrant population reaches nearly 500,000

Atlanta airport’s troubled Concourse C food court gets new management