Atlanta United’s 2026 schedule has home opener on March 7

After opening with two road matches, Atlanta United will host four consecutive matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to start a stretch of eight out of 10 matches at home. New manager Gerardo Martino’s first home match will be the season’s third, against Real Salt Lake on March 7.

Atlanta United will open its 2026 MLS schedule at Cincinnati on Feb. 21, will end on Nov. 7 at New York Red Bulls, and feature one long homestand and one even longer stretch of away matches.

After the home-heavy start will be a very long trip — a World Cup-caused stretch of six consecutive road matches — that will start May 16 at Orlando and won’t end until Aug. 1 at Philadelphia. Within the six, just two, July 22 at Charlotte and July 25 at New England, will be compressed within four days.

The rest will provide longer times between matches for players to recover, but it does include four consecutive matches against teams that qualified for the playoffs: Orlando, Columbus on May 24, Nashville on July 17 and Charlotte on July 22.

The World Cup is scheduled to start June 11 and will end with the championship match on July 19. Atlanta is scheduled to host eight matches in the tournament.

After the long stretch of away matches, Atlanta United will play four of its next six at home, followed by two road matches, and end with five of its last eight at home.