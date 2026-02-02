Atlanta United trades Jamal Thiare to Columbus

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiare (center) — pictured dribbling against Inter Miami in October at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — scored 11 goals in 56 appearances for the team. (Matthew Dingle/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United completed the trade of Jamal Thiare to Columbus on Monday for $200,000 in general allocation money, with another $100,000 in incentives possible.

The move clears Thiare’s $730,000 in salary off Atlanta United’s payroll. His contract with Atlanta United was set to expire after this season.

The move also means the Five Stripes need to sign another striker. They have two, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Cayman Togashi, and teams typically carry three on rosters.

Thiare didn’t train with Atlanta United during this preseason.

When the preseason started, Thiare was listed as sick. He didn’t travel with the team to Florida when it trained at Florida International for more than a week. He didn’t rejoin the team when it returned to Atlanta nor was he on the bench for last week’s 4-0 win over Lexington in the team’s first friendly.