Georgia Bulldogs There is way more to Zachariah Branch’s game than his blazing speed The Georgia Bulldogs receiver has shown himself to be a gym rat and football junkie who can’t get enough of the game. Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch speaks during Sugar Bowl media day at the Sheraton, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in New Orleans. Georgia and Mississippi play in the Sugar Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

NEW ORLEANS — Zachariah Branch is a wide receiver. He was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, blessed with rare physical gifts. He came to Georgia through the transfer portal. He wears the No. 1 jersey.

That’s an easy pigeonhole — a look-at-me diva looking for a bigger name, image and likeness check and just biding his time until the NFL. On Tuesday at Georgia’s media day ahead of Thursday’s Sugar Bowl matchup, coach Kirby Smart didn’t quite say that’s what he expected out of Branch when he arrived in Athens last offseason out of the transfer portal from USC. But he wasn’t counting on Branch to be what he has shown himself to be, either — a gym rat and football junkie who can’t get enough of the game. “I wouldn’t say that I didn’t think he had it, but some guys that are so highly touted, they don’t really buy into the culture and the work ethic that we have,” Smart said Tuesday at the Bulldogs’ media day before their College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup against Ole Miss. “He’s never flinched. He’s like, ‘Coach, I want to be part of that.’” RELATED Read more about the Bulldogs on AJC.com To categorize Branch merely as a freakishly fast and elusive playmaker, while he is one, is to minimize him. There’s way more beneath the surface, as Smart has learned.

“God’s blessed me with some great talent, but if you don’t apply yourself, it can only take you so far,” Branch told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t want to cut myself short of anything that I could have possibly done, so I just try to take advantage of everything I can to enhance the gifts that God’s given me.”

It is the sort of statement that marginally talented players often make. They recognize their shortcomings and try to make the most of what they have. It’s heard less often from hyper-talented athletes like Branch, particularly at this young stage of their careers. “I don’t want to have any regrets, like, ‘Oh, I should have done this, I could have done that, and maybe something could have turned out differently,’” Branch said. “I just try to be the best version of myself every single day, let God take care of the rest.” The on-field results: Branch has been the consistent receiving threat that the Bulldogs lacked last season and a primary reason why a national championship is attainable. He has 73 catches for 744 yards and five touchdown receptions, all team highs. He is rated the No. 22 draft prospect in ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper’s board. How reliant is Georgia’s offense on Branch?

He has 46 more catches than Georgia’s second-leading receiver, Dillon Bell. Branch made an impression quickly on Smart after he and his older brother, Zion, a safety, arrived last offseason, logging long hours in the football building and asking for more video to watch and more workouts. Smart went so far as to credit the brothers with creating a culture of loving football, demonstrated in how hard they work and practice. Consider that for a moment. Smart has built a championship program with an ethos of relentless devotion to football. And then two brothers show up out of the portal and elevate that culture? It would be like if the Branches showed up to work at Chick-fil-A’s corporate offices and their boss started saying, “Those two are kind of obsessed with chicken sandwiches.”

A snippet of Branch’s film work: When the Bulldogs played Alabama in the SEC championship game, Branch knew how to recognize the Crimson Tide’s pass coverage based on where one of the safeties lined up before the snap. “So I always looked at that one person every single play, just to see what was going on,” Branch said. “And then, it actually helped me out a lot through that game.” Even something that looks like a play made from sheer athletic ability isn’t. Against Georgia Tech, Branch caught a pass from quarterback Gunner Stockton just shy of the goal line and spun quickly to the inside of the field, away from a defensive back, to score a touchdown. Lined up in the right slot, Branch knew to turn that way because he had recognized that the defensive back covering him had inside leverage — positioned closer to the middle of the field — and Branch’s route took him to the sideline. Branch didn’t see the defender when he turned to catch the ball. But Branch correctly anticipated that momentum as the defender tried to corral him would carry him past, closer to the sideline. So Branch spun back to the middle of the field and scored untouched. It was an athletic play, but also a smart one.

“Those are just kind of feel things that I feel and I just try to react,” Branch said. It is more than a love for football. Devotion to excellence is probably closer to it. “I’m not really a guy to be going out a lot,” Branch said. “I don’t really try to be in the limelight and the nightlife and things. I know that time’s going to keep going and I don’t want to miss my opportunities.” Branch, whose great-uncle Cliff Branch is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has the highest of aspirations. “My goal is to get another Branch in the Hall of Fame, for sure,” he said.