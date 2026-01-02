Georgia Bulldogs Georgia players stunned following season-ending loss to Ole Miss Colbie Young: ‘We never thought it would be like this.’ Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (left) and Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (right) react after Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro (not pictured) makes 47-yard field goal to take the lead in the fourth quarter in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. (Jason Getz/AJC)

NEW ORLEANS — You can say a lot of things about this Georgia team. Its season came to an end too soon. It was young. It didn’t go on the run it should have after a 39-34 loss to Ole Miss.

But one walk through the Georgia locker room would let even the most casual observer know that this team truly cared. Which makes the way Thursday’s game ended all the more crushing. RELATED Georgia football falls to Ole Miss after taking 2-possession lead into halftime “I just reflect on how much we, you know, how long we came,” linebacker CJ Allen said. “A lot of people doubted us and said we wouldn’t make it this far, you know. But we had big goals, we came out short, man. So proud of this team and the growth, you know. Proud of the seniors, the way they lead the team, man.” You could see the agony on the faces of seniors like Oscar Delp, Micah Morris and Brett Thorson. They’ve all played their last games in a Georgia uniform.

But the young players on the team were just as gutted as Georgia blew a nine-point halftime lead. Freshman guard Dontrell Glover and sophomore linebacker Justin Williams were leaning on veterans for support.

Georgia lost a game it led at halftime for the first time since a 2020 game against Alabama. That unfamiliar feeling permeated after the game seemed to end three separate times. The Bulldogs end their season with a 12-2 record. Georgia won the SEC championship for the second season in a row. It also beat every team on its schedule this season. RELATED ‘We screwed that up’: Kirby Smart gives his reasoning on third, fourth-down calls It won a rematch against Alabama earlier this season. But in a second game against Ole Miss, Georgia couldn’t make as many plays as the Rebels. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns, shredding the Georgia defense in the second half. “They made more plays than we did; and I’ve got to be honest, that’s part of football,” Smart said. “They made more, and out-executed us, out-coached us, outplayed us. But I enjoyed that game and that atmosphere. I am proud of our team. “I’m sick that we lost, and there’s things I would love to go back and do differently. But I’m just so proud of the way our guys competed when down 10, and just didn’t finish it.”

For some, Thursday will be the last time members of this program put on the Georgia uniform. A handful are out of eligibility, some will head to the NFL draft and others will leave via the transfer portal. RELATED Georgia’s season comes to a strange end in a logic-defying Sugar Bowl loss Allen, seen as a first-round draft pick, said he hadn’t come to a decision yet about entering the draft. Junior Raylen Wilson said the same. Still, many members of this team will be back. The benefit of having such a young team is that it can continue to grow together if it does in fact stick together. “Anytime you lose it, it’s going to motivate you for sure,” safety KJ Bolden said. “Hopefully in the offseason, we go out there and attack it like we did this year. We just got to keep getting better and keep finding little ways to improve and learn how to finish.” Bolden will be a key piece of next season’s team, as he is only a sophomore. Quarterback Gunner Stockton also likely will return to the Bulldogs, though he has previously said he hasn’t thought much about his future.

Stockton isn’t alone in pondering the future, as Monroe Freeling, Allen, Earnest Greene, and Zachariah Branch all have significant NFL draft decisions on the horizon. RELATED PHOTOS: Georgia upset by Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl The Bulldogs will bring in another top recruiting class, with some members of the class getting to witness what happened from the sidelines. Five-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko was among them. Georgia can add players via the transfer portal, even if it has leaned on that aspect of roster building less than its contemporaries. But seeing the tears and frustration in the eyes of Delp, Williams and others shows that it’s difficult to focus on the future and what all comes next for this program. This loss will sting and linger. Not just in the coming weeks as players decide what comes next, but in the cold of the winter workouts and the heat of those in the summer.