Atlanta Falcons Report: Tommy Rees set to be named Falcons’ offensive coordinator Rees was the Browns’ offensive coordinator last season. An Atlanta Falcons helmet is seen as the team faces the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The upper hierarchy of new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff is starting to take shape. Tommy Rees is set to be hired as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, according to media reports. He joins Jeff Ulbrich, who is returning as the defensive coordinator after one year with the team.

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan, Rees, and perhaps special-teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, were originally reported to be joining Stefanski in Atlanta by Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. RELATED How will Kevin Stefanski use the Falcons’ weapons on offense? Callahan was hired as the offensive line coach on Jan. 20. Rees, who played quarterback at Notre Dame, was the Browns’ offensive coordinator last season. Rees, 33, was hired by the Browns as their pass-game coordinator in 2024 after a stint at Alabama as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He took over the play-calling duties from Stefanski after Week 10 last season.

Zac Robinson was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He piled up a bunch of yards (6th and 13th in yards) with quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. at the controls. But they were 13th and 24th in points scored.