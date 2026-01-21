Report: Tommy Rees set to be named Falcons’ offensive coordinator

Callahan was hired as the offensive line coach on Jan. 20.
Rees, who played quarterback at Notre Dame, was the Browns’ offensive coordinator last season.
Rees, 33, was hired by the Browns as their pass-game coordinator in 2024 after a stint at Alabama as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He took over the play-calling duties from Stefanski after Week 10 last season.
Zac Robinson was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He piled up a bunch of yards (6th and 13th in yards) with quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. at the controls. But they were 13th and 24th in points scored.
The quarterback situation for next season is cloudy because of Cousins’ contract situation and Penix, who is trying to make it back from left knee surgery.
The offense also has major weapons in running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London. Tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Tyler Allgeier are slated to be unrestricted free agents.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
