Here’s where Georgia Tech’s transfer class lands in a portal ranking
Yellow Jackets crack top 30 in nation led by addition of all-Big Ten running back, Heisman winner’s brother.
It's not quite worth a parade — like Georgia Tech's band, cheerleaders mascot and team did before the season finale in November — but the Yellow Jackets did find success in the transfer portal this offseason. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia Tech announced over the weekend it has added 19 transfer players, including Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza and Michigan running back Justice Haynes.
According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, this transfer portal class for the Yellow Jackets ranks No. 28 overall and No. 6 in the ACC, behind Miami, California, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Florida State.
Haynes, a third-team All-Big Ten selection, rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries in seven games last season, missing time with a foot injury. The running back from Alpharetta played at Buford High School and also spent two seasons at Alabama, where he rushed for 616 yards and nine touchdowns for the Crimson Tide and caught 17 passes for 99 yards.
Mendoza — who backed up his brother, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, for the national champion Hoosiers — played in nine games last season. He completed 18 of 24 passes (with one interception) for 286 yards and five touchdowns, adding 190 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Here’s a full list of Tech’s portal additions:
Vincent Carroll-Jackson, DT, redshirt junior, Nebraska/Connecticut
Noah Carter, DE, redshirt sophomore, Alabama
Chris Corbo, TE, redshirt senior, Dartmouth
Jonas Duclona, CB, redshirt junior, Wisconsin/South Florida
Favour Edwin, OL, redshirt sophomore, Auburn
Isaiah Fuhrmann, WR, junior, Elon
Tim Griffin, DT, redshirt freshman, Cincinnati
Gavin Harris, TE, senior, Howard/Central Michigan/New Mexico State
Justice Haynes, RB, senior, Alabama/Michigan
Joseph Ionata, OL, redshirt sophomore, Alabama
Cal Keeler, LS, redshirt sophomore, TCU
Jaylen Mbakwe, CB, junior, Alabama
Taje McCoy, DE, redshirt junior, Colorado/Oklahoma State
Alberto Mendoza, QB, redshirt sophomore, Indiana
Spencer Mermans, TE, redshirt junior, Yale
Jaiven Plummer, WR, redshirt senior, Cal
Markell Samuel, OL, redshirt senior, Appalachian State/Oklahoma State