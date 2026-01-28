Georgia Tech Logo
Here’s where Georgia Tech’s transfer class lands in a portal ranking

Yellow Jackets crack top 30 in nation led by addition of all-Big Ten running back, Heisman winner’s brother.
It's not quite worth a parade — like Georgia Tech's band, cheerleaders mascot and team did before the season finale in November — but the Yellow Jackets did find success in the transfer portal this offseason. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia Tech announced over the weekend it has added 19 transfer players, including Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza and Michigan running back Justice Haynes.

According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, this transfer portal class for the Yellow Jackets ranks No. 28 overall and No. 6 in the ACC, behind Miami, California, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Florida State.

Haynes, a third-team All-Big Ten selection, rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries in seven games last season, missing time with a foot injury. The running back from Alpharetta played at Buford High School and also spent two seasons at Alabama, where he rushed for 616 yards and nine touchdowns for the Crimson Tide and caught 17 passes for 99 yards.

Mendoza — who backed up his brother, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, for the national champion Hoosiers — played in nine games last season. He completed 18 of 24 passes (with one interception) for 286 yards and five touchdowns, adding 190 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Here’s a full list of Tech’s portal additions:

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

