Atlanta Hawks Hawks swept away by Raptors in final regular-season meeting Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett (9) scores past Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Raptors had the Hawks’ number this season. They downed them 118-100 on Monday to close out the season series and complete the sweep. Quick stats: The Hawks had seven players score in double figures. Onyeka Okongwu led all scorers with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Zaccharie Risacher had 16 points, all of which came in the second half despite playing with five fouls for the majority of it. Jalen Johnson had 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Key moment Risacher had a rough night. It looked like it would come to an end quickly, too, after he picked up his fifth personal foul 19 seconds into the second half. Perhaps that took some pressure off. The 20-year-old just put his head down and kept playing, scoring all of his 16 points in the second half.

He scored a cutting layup with 11:20 to play in the third before hitting another just over one minute later. Risacher then chipped the ball away from R.J. Barrett, which turned into a 3 from Okongwu that pulled the Hawks within nine.

Risacher hit a running layup and scored a 3 that brought the Hawks back within 10 after a Raptors run. He then scored back-to-back layups, then a 3 that brought the Hawks within seven, their smallest deficit of the second half. Risacher’s night came to an end shortly after that when he fouled out of the game. Highlight play The Hawks couldn’t get much going in the paint and needed to rely heavily on their triples. In the first quarter, Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis knocked knees with Raptors guard Jamal Shead and fell to the floor. But Porzingis popped up in time for a pass from Luke Kennard to knock down a wide-open 3.