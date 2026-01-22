Atlanta Hawks Hawks snap four-game skid, down Grizzlies in Memphis Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The Hawks needed something to snap them out of their recent funk. They found it just off Beale Street after holding on to down the Grizzlies 124-122 on Wednesday night. At the FedEx Forum in Memphis, the Hawks took the game down to the wire after a Jalen Johnson step-back midrange fell short. But the Hawks ran, getting to the defensive end in time to stop a turnaround 3-point jumper from Ja Morant.

“We like our odds,” Johnson said on the postgame broadcast. “I should have made that last shot. But we got a stop. Fortunately, (Morant) fumbled the ball at the end. So, that kind of spared us a little bit. But overall, we just did a great job executing those last five minutes and I think if we can have that carry over into these games moving forward, we’ll be alright.” The victory snapped the Hawks’ four-game losing skid. Quick stats: Johnson had 32 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Luke Kennard, who shot perfectly from the floor in the first half, finished with 18 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep. Turning point The Hawks went into halftime up 66-59 after putting up 35 points in the second quarter. The Hawks had bounced back from a 12-1 hole to begin the game in the first quarter, and it seemed like momentum could follow them.

But the Hawks opened the second half much like they did the first after the Grizzlies put the pressure on them. The Hawks took rushed shots, struggled to stop the Grizzlies’ attack in the paint, spotting them an 11-2 run. The Grizzlies eventually outscored the Hawks 36-28 to take a one-point lead into the final quarter.

Highlight play The Hawks signed Christian Koloko to a two-way contract five days ago to add some depth to their frontcourt. With Mo Gueye in foul trouble, the Hawks tapped Koloko for minutes at center. Koloko made the most of those minutes and got active quickly, making a dunk just 16 seconds after checking into the game. Koloko had a solid night in his Hawks debut, hitting a big 3 that forced the Grizzlies to call a timeout after the Hawks went up 108-107. He finished with seven points, one steal and one block.