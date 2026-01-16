Atlanta Hawks Hawks fall apart in the fourth in loss to Trail Blazers Hawks finish four-game road trip with a split Buddy Hield (7) of the Golden State Warriors guards against CJ McCollum (3) of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The Hawks split their West Coast road trip after dropping their Thursday night matchup to the Trail Blazers. Fans who stayed up past midnight watched as the Hawks fell to the Trail Blazers 117-101. The Hawks have not won at the Moda Center since Feb. 13, 2017, with Thursday’s loss extending their losing streak in Portland to nine straight games.

Quick stats: Onyeka Okongwu scored 26 points and had nine rebounds. CJ McCollum scored 20 points off the bench. Jalen Johnson had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Turning point The Hawks couldn’t buy a bucket to open the final quarter. The Trail Blazers had most of the offensive momentum after Rayan Rupert hit a buzzer-beater 3 at the end of the third. Portland held the Hawks to 1-of-9 shooting from the floor in the first four minutes of the fourth. The Trail Blazers forced the Hawks to rush their shots, attempting them off-balance from deep. It led to long rebounds that the Trail Blazers beat them to, before leaking out for buckets on the other end. The Trail Blazers built a 103-89 lead, off a Duop Reath 3. It capped off a three-minute, 18-2 run that began after that Rupert buzzer-beater.

Highlight play With 9:37 to play in the first quarter, Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker forced Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe into a bottleneck. As Sharpe looked for the blow-by, Alexander-Walker tapped the ball out of Sharpe’s dribble and Daniels jumped ahead and went up for a dunk.