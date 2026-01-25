Hawks Logo
Hawks assign forward Zaccharie Risacher to Skyhawks

Second-year forward has missed 8 games with a bruised knee.
Hawks coach Quin Snyder (right) talks to forward Zaccharie Risacher during the first half Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, against the Pelicans at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Risacher has missed the last eight games since scoring a game-high 25 points on 7-of-9 3-point shooting against New Orleans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
26 minutes ago

The Hawks assigned Zaccharie Risacher to the College Park Skyhawks, their G League franchise, on Sunday.

The move comes as the Hawks prepare to provide an update on the second-year forward’s status as he progresses through injury rehabilitation for a left knee bone bruise.

Risacher has missed the last eight games, continuing a rocky season that has been marred with multiple injuries.

The 20-year-old has played 36 games and has averaged 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists, while shooting 36% from deep.

Before this most recent injury, though, Risacher seemed to have found a rhythm, scoring in double figures in six of the 10 games. He made 47% of his 3-point attempts, taking 4.7 per game, as the Hawks looked to see him play more aggressively.

But a fall in the Hawks’ 117-100 win over the Pelicans on Jan. 7, where he scored 25 points on 7-of-9 shooting from 3, sidelined Risacher for the last two weeks.

It’s common for NBA teams to assign players to their G League affiliates to get them practice time after long absences.

The Hawks assigned former guard Trae Young to the Skyhawks earlier this season as a part of his return to play after a right MCL sprain. The Lakers also assigned LeBron James to their affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, after he missed the early part of the season because of sciatica.

The Hawks have not provided a clear date for Risacher’s return to play, but his assignment to the Skyhawks puts him one step closer.

