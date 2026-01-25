Hawks assign forward Zaccharie Risacher to Skyhawks

Hawks coach Quin Snyder (right) talks to forward Zaccharie Risacher during the first half Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, against the Pelicans at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Risacher has missed the last eight games since scoring a game-high 25 points on 7-of-9 3-point shooting against New Orleans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The move comes as the Hawks prepare to provide an update on the second-year forward’s status as he progresses through injury rehabilitation for a left knee bone bruise.

The Hawks assigned Zaccharie Risacher to the College Park Skyhawks, their G League franchise, on Sunday.

Risacher has missed the last eight games, continuing a rocky season that has been marred with multiple injuries.

The 20-year-old has played 36 games and has averaged 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists, while shooting 36% from deep.

Before this most recent injury, though, Risacher seemed to have found a rhythm, scoring in double figures in six of the 10 games. He made 47% of his 3-point attempts, taking 4.7 per game, as the Hawks looked to see him play more aggressively.