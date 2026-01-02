Georgia transfer portal attrition continues; defensive lineman moves on.

Thomas will have three years of eligibility remaining after signing with Georgia as a member of its 2024 recruiting class. Thomas is originally from Hackensack, New Jersey.

ATHENS — Georgia will be losing a young piece of its defensive line, with redshirt freshman Jordan Thomas announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal.

In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, Thomas totaled six tackles and a sack. He appeared in eight games over the past two seasons.

The Bulldogs were young on the defensive line this season, with no players set to exhaust their eligibility. Christen Miller is draft eligible, along with Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod. Miller is the only one viewed as a legitimate prospect for the 2026 NFL draft.

The Bulldogs got major defensive line production this season from freshmen Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, JJ Hanne and Elijah Griffin, who earned Freshman All-SEC honors for his play this season. The Bulldogs also signed five defensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting cycle, with 4-star prospect PJ Dean being the highest-rated addition, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Thomas becomes the fourth Georgia player to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal, joining running back Roderick Robinson, defensive back Daniel Harris and tight end Pearce Spurlin.