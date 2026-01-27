Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech spring game date, practice schedule revealed

White and Gold game to be played April 18.
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and players run onto the field before the final regular-season home game against Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s White and Gold spring game will be played April 18, the team announced Tuesday evening, with spring practices starting in March.

Georgia Tech’s spring practice dates will be as follows:

March 10

March 12

March 14

March 17

March 19

March 31

April 2

April 4 (scrimmage)

April 7

April 9

April 11 (scrimmage)

April 14

April 16

April 17

April 18 (White and Gold spring game)

Tech’s 2026 schedule, which features seven home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the most since 2019, was announced Monday.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 9-4 season, which ties for 10th most wins in program history.

