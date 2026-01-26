Georgia Tech football will open the 2026 season with three home games

Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players, and coaches before the start of the final regular-season home game against Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Yellow Jackets will play five of their first seven games at home and seven overall.

The Yellow Jackets will play five of their first seven games at home and seven overall.

Tech announced its schedule for next season Monday evening in conjunction with the ACC’s schedule release.

Georgia Tech football will play its first three games at home in 2026.

The Yellow Jackets will open play Sept. 5 at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Colorado. That game precedes home games against Tennessee (Sept. 12) and Mercer (Sept. 19).

The Jackets will play five of their first seven games at home and seven overall. The seven games at Bobby Dodd Stadium are the most at the venue in a season since 2019. Tech has won 10 of its past 11 games on its campus and 12 of its past 14.

Tech’s first road game is its first-ever trip to Stanford. The Jackets and the Cardinal will meet Sept. 26 in Tech’s first ACC game of the season.

The Jackets’ four conference home games are scheduled for Oct. 10 against Duke, Oct. 24 against Boston College, Nov. 7 versus Louisville and Nov. 21 versus Wake Forest.