Georgia Tech football will open the 2026 season with three home games

Georgia Tech football will play its first three games at home in 2026.
Tech announced its schedule for next season Monday evening in conjunction with the ACC’s schedule release.
The Yellow Jackets will open play Sept. 5 at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Colorado. That game precedes home games against Tennessee (Sept. 12) and Mercer (Sept. 19).
The Jackets will play five of their first seven games at home and seven overall. The seven games at Bobby Dodd Stadium are the most at the venue in a season since 2019. Tech has won 10 of its past 11 games on its campus and 12 of its past 14.
Tech’s first road game is its first-ever trip to Stanford. The Jackets and the Cardinal will meet Sept. 26 in Tech’s first ACC game of the season.
The Jackets’ four conference home games are scheduled for Oct. 10 against Duke, Oct. 24 against Boston College, Nov. 7 versus Louisville and Nov. 21 versus Wake Forest.
In addition to the game at Stanford, the Jackets face three other conference opponents on the road: Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech, Oct. 31 at Pitt and Nov. 14 at Clemson.
The Jackets will end their regular season in Athens against Georgia.
2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5 vs. Colorado
Sept. 12 vs. Tennessee
Sept. 19 vs. Mercer
Sept. 26 at Stanford*
Oct. 10 vs. Duke*
Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech*
Oct. 24 vs. Boston College*
Oct. 31 at Pitt*
Nov. 7 vs. Louisville*
Nov. 14 at Clemson*
Nov. 21 vs. Wake Forest*
Nov. 28 at Georgia
* ACC game