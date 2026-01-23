UGA Logo
Former Georgia player in NIL legal battle with UGA headed to Miami

Wilson had 9 sacks for Missouri and looks to follow Carson Beck’s success with Hurricanes.
Georgia linebacker Damon Wilson II (10) walks onto the field before their game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
19 minutes ago

Miami capitalized on the addition of a former Georgia starter last season, and the Hurricanes look to do it again — by way of Missouri — with the addition of edge rusher Damon Wilson.

Wilson, the subject of a $390,000 lawsuit filed by UGA in December that alleges licensing contract infringement, announced on Thursday he’s transferring from Missouri to play at Miami.

The Hurricanes are looking to replace NFL-bound ends Reuben Bain Jr., who had five sacks last season, and Akheem Mesidor, who led Miami with 12.5 sacks.

Wilson ranked as the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 Edge, per the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings, after recording 54 QB pressures for the Tigers last season including 9 QB sacks.

The Hurricanes, who played in the CFP Championship Game on Monday, losing 27-21 to Indiana, made their title run with former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck leading the offense.

Beck, who finished second in the nation last season with a 73.3 completion percentage, spent his first five years playing for the Bulldogs. Beck started his final two seasons for UGA, running up a 24-3 record before suffering a season-ending elbow injury in the 2024 SEC title game.

Beck declared himself eligible for the 2025 NFL draft before withdrawing his name, at the advisement of his agent, and entered his named into the portal leading to Miami’s acquiring his services.

Wilson played his first two seasons at Georgia and signed what amounted to a 14-month NIL contract with Classic City Collective Inc., on Dec. 21, 2024.

Wilson played in Georgia’s CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal against Notre Dame on Jan. 2, 2025, before entering the transfer portal days later and leaving for Missouri.

Wilson filed a countersuit against UGA in December in the matter involving the Classic City Collective NIL contract, claiming the term sheet he signed is not a legally binding agreement.

There has been no resolution or further movement on either of the lawsuits at this time.

Meanwhile, Army transfer Elo Modozie, who UGA signed last spring to replace Wilson, entered the transfer portal in January and committed to Purdue on Monday after not starting for the Bulldogs last season.

Georgia recently added Auburn transfer Amaris Williams, another edge position player, through the portal in its most recent signing class.

The Bulldogs finished 115th in the nation last season with an average of 1.43 sacks per game, totaling 20.

Georgia will return its 2025 sacks leader, linebacker Chris Cole (4.5 sacks), in addition to linebacker Raylen Wilson (2.5 sacks) and edge Quintavius Johnson (2.0 sacks).

About the Author

Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

