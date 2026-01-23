Georgia Bulldogs Former Georgia player in NIL legal battle with UGA headed to Miami Wilson had 9 sacks for Missouri and looks to follow Carson Beck’s success with Hurricanes. Georgia linebacker Damon Wilson II (10) walks onto the field before their game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Miami capitalized on the addition of a former Georgia starter last season, and the Hurricanes look to do it again — by way of Missouri — with the addition of edge rusher Damon Wilson. Wilson, the subject of a $390,000 lawsuit filed by UGA in December that alleges licensing contract infringement, announced on Thursday he’s transferring from Missouri to play at Miami.

RELATED Why Georgia is suing Damon Wilson ll for $390,000 The Hurricanes are looking to replace NFL-bound ends Reuben Bain Jr., who had five sacks last season, and Akheem Mesidor, who led Miami with 12.5 sacks. Wilson ranked as the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 Edge, per the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings, after recording 54 QB pressures for the Tigers last season including 9 QB sacks. The Hurricanes, who played in the CFP Championship Game on Monday, losing 27-21 to Indiana, made their title run with former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck leading the offense. Beck, who finished second in the nation last season with a 73.3 completion percentage, spent his first five years playing for the Bulldogs. Beck started his final two seasons for UGA, running up a 24-3 record before suffering a season-ending elbow injury in the 2024 SEC title game.

Beck declared himself eligible for the 2025 NFL draft before withdrawing his name, at the advisement of his agent, and entered his named into the portal leading to Miami’s acquiring his services.

Wilson played his first two seasons at Georgia and signed what amounted to a 14-month NIL contract with Classic City Collective Inc., on Dec. 21, 2024. Wilson played in Georgia’s CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal against Notre Dame on Jan. 2, 2025, before entering the transfer portal days later and leaving for Missouri. Wilson filed a countersuit against UGA in December in the matter involving the Classic City Collective NIL contract, claiming the term sheet he signed is not a legally binding agreement. RELATED Damon Wilson ll files suit against Georgia in Missouri There has been no resolution or further movement on either of the lawsuits at this time. Meanwhile, Army transfer Elo Modozie, who UGA signed last spring to replace Wilson, entered the transfer portal in January and committed to Purdue on Monday after not starting for the Bulldogs last season.