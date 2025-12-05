UGA player who transferred owes $390K for licensing contract, suit says

UGA says it is owed a $390,000 lump sum of the total licensing fees of the remainder of the first 14 months of the agreement within 30 days of when Wilson left the team.
Court documents show Wilson was served the legal paperwork Nov. 24, as the summons confirmation was filed in court the next day.
“When the University of Georgia Athletic Association enters binding agreements with student-athletes, we honor our commitments and expect student-athletes to do the same,” a UGA spokesperson said about the court filing.
Court documents show that Wilson entered into a contract with Classic City Collective Inc., on Dec. 21, 2024, under which the collective obtained a license to use Wilson’s name, image and likeness in exchange for payment and fees over the life of the agreement.
Wilson proceeded to play in Georgia’s College Football Playoff quarterfinals loss to Notre Dame on Jan. 2.
After the game, Wilson entered the transfer portal — the portal dates were extended for UGA because it was in the playoff — and proceeded to give UGA written notice of his intention to withdraw from the school Jan. 6. He withdrew from the school Jan. 13, and left the football team the next day.
On Jan. 14, the collective sent Wilson a notice of termination and demanded he pay the damages in the agreement, which Wilson has yet to respond to, per the court documents.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.