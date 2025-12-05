Georgia Bulldogs UGA player who transferred owes $390K for licensing contract, suit says Court documents state Wilson has not responded to demand for arbitration. Georgia is asking for $390,000 from former Georgia linebacker Damon Wilson II, who transferred to Missouri not long after signing a name, image and likeness contract. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The University of Georgia is applying the buyout clause it had in its contract with edge rusher Damon Wilson ll — who transferred to Missouri in January — in court. ESPN was first to report that UGA is asking for $390,000 from Wilson, who has 20 tackles and nine sacks this season for the Tigers.

Per the signed contract obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Wilson was paid $30,000, equal to one month of licensing fees under his contract that began Dec. 1, 2024. RELATED Kirby Smart reacts to Vanderbilt’s attempt to boost CFP chances UGA says it is owed a $390,000 lump sum of the total licensing fees of the remainder of the first 14 months of the agreement within 30 days of when Wilson left the team. Court documents show Wilson was served the legal paperwork Nov. 24, as the summons confirmation was filed in court the next day. “When the University of Georgia Athletic Association enters binding agreements with student-athletes, we honor our commitments and expect student-athletes to do the same,” a UGA spokesperson said about the court filing.

Court documents show that Wilson entered into a contract with Classic City Collective Inc., on Dec. 21, 2024, under which the collective obtained a license to use Wilson’s name, image and likeness in exchange for payment and fees over the life of the agreement.

RELATED 2025 SEC championship: Game time, TV channel, streaming info, odds for UGA-Alabama Wilson proceeded to play in Georgia’s College Football Playoff quarterfinals loss to Notre Dame on Jan. 2. After the game, Wilson entered the transfer portal — the portal dates were extended for UGA because it was in the playoff — and proceeded to give UGA written notice of his intention to withdraw from the school Jan. 6. He withdrew from the school Jan. 13, and left the football team the next day. On Jan. 14, the collective sent Wilson a notice of termination and demanded he pay the damages in the agreement, which Wilson has yet to respond to, per the court documents. RELATED 5 things: Georgia won’t ‘overthink’ rematch with Alabama in SEC championship game The University of Georgia Athletic Association served a demand for arbitration on Wilson on Aug. 25. The court documents state Wilson never responded to the demand for arbitration, and per the athletic association’s knowledge, has not applied to any court for an order or arbitration.