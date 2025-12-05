UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

UGA player who transferred owes $390K for licensing contract, suit says

Court documents state Wilson has not responded to demand for arbitration.
Georgia is asking for $390,000 from former Georgia linebacker Damon Wilson II, who transferred to Missouri not long after signing a name, image and likeness contract. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia is asking for $390,000 from former Georgia linebacker Damon Wilson II, who transferred to Missouri not long after signing a name, image and likeness contract. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
54 minutes ago

The University of Georgia is applying the buyout clause it had in its contract with edge rusher Damon Wilson ll — who transferred to Missouri in January — in court.

ESPN was first to report that UGA is asking for $390,000 from Wilson, who has 20 tackles and nine sacks this season for the Tigers.

Per the signed contract obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Wilson was paid $30,000, equal to one month of licensing fees under his contract that began Dec. 1, 2024.

RELATED
Kirby Smart reacts to Vanderbilt’s attempt to boost CFP chances

UGA says it is owed a $390,000 lump sum of the total licensing fees of the remainder of the first 14 months of the agreement within 30 days of when Wilson left the team.

Court documents show Wilson was served the legal paperwork Nov. 24, as the summons confirmation was filed in court the next day.

“When the University of Georgia Athletic Association enters binding agreements with student-athletes, we honor our commitments and expect student-athletes to do the same,” a UGA spokesperson said about the court filing.

Court documents show that Wilson entered into a contract with Classic City Collective Inc., on Dec. 21, 2024, under which the collective obtained a license to use Wilson’s name, image and likeness in exchange for payment and fees over the life of the agreement.

RELATED
2025 SEC championship: Game time, TV channel, streaming info, odds for UGA-Alabama

Wilson proceeded to play in Georgia’s College Football Playoff quarterfinals loss to Notre Dame on Jan. 2.

After the game, Wilson entered the transfer portal — the portal dates were extended for UGA because it was in the playoff — and proceeded to give UGA written notice of his intention to withdraw from the school Jan. 6. He withdrew from the school Jan. 13, and left the football team the next day.

On Jan. 14, the collective sent Wilson a notice of termination and demanded he pay the damages in the agreement, which Wilson has yet to respond to, per the court documents.

RELATED
5 things: Georgia won’t ‘overthink’ rematch with Alabama in SEC championship game

The University of Georgia Athletic Association served a demand for arbitration on Wilson on Aug. 25.

The court documents state Wilson never responded to the demand for arbitration, and per the athletic association’s knowledge, has not applied to any court for an order or arbitration.

The University of Georgia Athletic Association is seeking the assistance of an arbitrator to resolve the dispute with Wilson over the payment of damages, as contracted.

About the Author

Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

More Stories

The Latest

Oscar Delp

2025 SEC championship: Game time, TV channel, streaming info, odds for UGA-Alabama

Once a character in UGA-Bama rivalry, Chris Conley now tells his own stories

Kirby Smart reacts to Vanderbilt’s attempt to boost CFP chances

Keep Reading

What’s next in Georgia’s recruiting class as most Bulldogs commits signed

Gainesville high school football suspensions: What we know, what’s next

GHSA relents, allows Gainesville to play Friday at near full strength

Featured

Young politician elected to Assistant Secretary of Georgia GOP

A viral confrontation and a sudden resignation shake up Georgia GOP

Why the Atlanta school board voted to close and repurpose some schools

Small-town Georgia DA brings almost as many RICO cases as Fulton’s Fani Willis