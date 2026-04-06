Georgia Tech baseball sweeps California, extends its win streak to 8 games

Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress swings during the third inning of a game against Georgia State at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Tech improved to 26-5 overall and 12-3 in conference play and held steady at No. 3 in D1Baseball’s rankings.

Georgia Tech baseball continued its dominance this season, this time with a three-game sweep at ACC opponent California that pushed the Yellow Jackets’ winning streak to eight games.

In the series, the Yellow Jackets used a few explosive innings to guide them to victory.

They defeated Cal 17-2 in a run-rule win Thursday, scoring nine times in the first inning alone, with two doubles and three RBIs from second baseman Jarren Advincula. Overall, Advincula, who transferred from Cal, went 3-for-4 with five RBIs in the win. Sophomore utility player Will Baker hit two home runs for his first career multi-home run game.

Tech scored seven runs in the first three innings of Friday’s 7-2 win, with Jackets pitching combing for 13 strikeouts and just one walk issued.

In Saturday’s 9-3 victory, Tech scored five runs in the sixth inning, with outfielder Drew Burress getting the Jackets on the board with his 50th collegiate home run in the first. He’s the fifth Yellow Jacket to reach that milestone.