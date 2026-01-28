Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. aiming to return from injury for season opener ‘Each and every day, just trying to get better. I feel like my confidence has been building.’ After being sidelined by an injury, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to watch as the Falcons went 1-4 down the stretch, winning the final four games after being eliminated from the playoffs. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who underwent surgery on his left knee Nov. 25, is hoping to make it back by the start of next season. “I’ve been doing great,” Penix told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “Each and every day, just trying to get better. I feel like my confidence has been building.”

This was Penix’s fifth major surgery. RELATED From 2025: Michael Penix’s season is over before Falcons know if he’s the answer “It’s something I’ve done before,” said Penix, who hadn’t spoken publicly since the surgery. “I’ve always came back stronger. I’ve always came back better. So, I don’t think anything less will happen. I feel like I’m in a good spot right now. I’m getting better each and every day. I’m just taking the rehab one day at a time.” Outside doctors predicted that Penix would have a recovery period of nine to 12 months. “My expectation is to get healthy as soon as possible,” Penix said. “Obviously, it’s up to the doctor. He has the last word (on Penix’s availability to play). I know that whenever he does give me that word, I’ll be 100% confident in everything that I can do.

“So, I’m super excited for it. For me, I look forward to being back Week 1, but, like I said, we’ll see. I just got to do everything in my power to make sure I’m ready for that.”

RELATED Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. to have new quarterbacks coach next season Penix, who was doing some promotion work for Invisalign, has been in the building working on his rehab. He’s been impressed with new coach Kevin Stefanski and his offense. “It’s been great,” Penix said. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about him. He’s an awesome offensive-minded guy. He told me that he had a lot of trust in Tommy Rees, who will be calling the plays as the offensive coordinator.” Penix has met with Stefanski and Rees, who’ll be calling plays full time for the first time in the NFL. “For them, they said they are going to help everybody be successful in the offense that they are bringing in,” Penix said. “So, we look forward to it. I’ve heard nothing but great things. I talked to some of the guys who have played for him.”

"They all said that he's a great offensive mind and that he's going to help us on the offensive side of the ball and that I'll be successful in this offense," Penix said. "So, I look forward to it." Penix had to watch as the Falcons went 1-4 down the stretch, winning the final four games after being eliminated from the playoffs. "It was awesome to see," Penix said. "I have nothing but confidence in what they were (doing) down the stretch. It was awesome to see us win the last four games. It's great going into this season that is coming up."

Penix rarely was put under center last season as the Falcons operated nearly exclusively out of the Pistol formation under former offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Some believe the Falcons were trying to protect Penix’s knees. In addition to the left knee surgery, he’s had two surgeries on his right knee. He expects to be under center more in Stefanski’s offense. RELATED Matt Ryan supportive of Michael Penix, determined to change Falcons’ culture “Yeah, getting under center was never an issue for me,” Penix said. “I just run the plays that were called. I know that whenever I’m done … I can get under center right now. I can’t say that I can drop back right now, but I can physically get down. That’s never been a problem for me.” But the rehab is priority right now. “I’m not running yet,” Penix said. “That part hasn’t come up yet, but it will be soon.”

Penix also is working on his oral health. “When you talk about my oral health, I’ve been working with Invisalign, and that helps with my confidence as well going into my rehab process,” Penix said. “Just knowing that taking care of my oral health is going to help my physical health all around. It’s been great. I’ve been enjoying the process.” The Falcons will start their offseason program April 7. “I feel like I’m continuing to get better each and every day,” Penix said. “Obviously, my smile is getting better, too. I’m in front of cameras. In front of people, in front of you right now, whenever I’m talking, I got a nice smile.” RELATED New coach Kevin Stefanski talks Falcons’ roster Stefanski discussed Penix during his news conference Tuesday.