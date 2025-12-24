Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Michael Penix is back at the team facility, with rehab underway The quarterback had knee surgery Nov. 25. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will need about eight months to heal from knee surgery, doctors say. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who had knee surgery Nov. 25, returned to the team’s facility to start his rehabilitation, coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday. “His whole process has started as far as what he’s going to do,” Morris said. “His calendar is laid out.”

Penix has a long road to recovery from reconstructive surgery to his left knee. He had surgery in Los Angeles, reportedly performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache — the surgeon who repaired Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant and Cam Akers’ anterior cruciate ligament injuries. “The recovery can take anywhere from nine months up to 12 months,” Dr. Danyal Nawabi, an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently. “Many players have had that surgery. As an elite quarterback, he would definitely need that surgery to return back at the highest level.” RELATED Read more about the Falcons If Penix, who’s posted a 4-8 mark over his first 12 starts, can complete his rehab in nine months, he could return in time to start the 2026 regular season. If it takes longer, he could miss the first month — or more. Either way, the Falcons will be in the quarterback market looking for a possible backup good enough to be a starter for three or four games. Kirk Cousins has been starting for Penix but isn’t expected to be with the team next season with a $57.5 million salary-cap hit. He said he feels like he’s playing on an “expiring contract.”

“It’s really cool being able to get (Penix) back around the building,” Morris said. “Seeing him laying on the table with all of his guys, all of those things are good.”

The Falcons don’t want to issue their own timeline. “Nothing that I really want to share,” Morris said when asked about the timeline. “There are some pretty significant markers. Some checkpoints. They are really detailed by our crew. Been able to speak with his surgeon and all of his guys and just get an update. Our guy, Dr. (Kyle) Hammond talked about what we are doing.” The Falcons will closely monitor Penix’s progress and his physical therapy. “When it’s really significant, we can fill you guys in,” Morris said. “Right now, it’s all really early. I would say as far as we know, on schedule as far as everything that’s going on right now.” Morris said Penix is in good spirits.

“He has been awesome,” Morris said. “The day we found out, obviously it was tough to take. You have to go through the realization of going through the issues of the surgery. Actually missing the rest of the season, that’s always tough. … He’s been in about as good spirits as can be. He’s popped up to the office. We’ve been able to sit down a little bit. He’s going through his daily stuff here as far as his rehab and recovery, things of that nature. He’s been in great spirits.” Penix had a bone bruise to his left knee that caused him to miss the Miami game Oct. 26. He was hit in that general area in the Panthers game Nov. 16. He tried to get up and walk, but couldn’t. The ACL might have been injured as part of the bone bruise and made the knee unstable. After an MRI, the team said Penix would undergo season-ending surgery for a partially torn ACL. The Falcons previously talked with Penix about his approach and how he’ll be off his feet for 10-12 weeks. How much offseason work Penix gets will be key. In 2011, Vikings running back Adrian Peterson returned from ACL and medial collateral ligament surgery in eight months and rushed for 2,097 yards the following season. Akers, then with the Rams, returned after 5½ months in December 2021.

Penix has had two ACL surgeries on his right knee, one in 2018 and the other in 2020. “He was always at a higher risk of tearing the ACL in the other knee,” Nawabi said. “The risk of tearing the ACL in the other knee goes up once you’ve torn the ACL in one knee. The risk increases three- to fourfold in the other knee. … So, this was, unfortunately, an injury that he was at increased risk for.” Agnew plan: The Falcons planned to re-sign Jamal Agnew to the practice squad after he was released Saturday. Agnew was claimed off waivers by the Commanders, but failed his physical because of an undisclosed injury and was waived Tuesday. Injury report: Cornerback Mike Hughes (ankle) will be out against the Rams on Monday night.