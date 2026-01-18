Atlanta Falcons Stefanski’s staff could have plenty of experience Jeff Ulbrich was recommended and is expected to stay with Falcons, while Dwayne Ledford is expected to move on. Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich (right) — pictured walking off the field with defensive line coach Nate Ollie in December — is expected to be retained by new Atlanta coach Kevin Stefanski. Ulbrich helped get the defense pointed in the right direction this season, including breaking the franchise record for sacks with 57.(Miguel Martinez/AJC)

New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski, who was the offensive play-caller for most of his time in Cleveland, is expected to have an experienced staff. Stefanski was hired as head coach of the Falcons on Saturday.

RELATED Opinion: Don’t be so quick to judge Falcons’ Kevin Stefanski on Browns tenure “We will get to work immediately putting together a first-class coaching staff and working hard to get to know all the great people that are so important to getting us all where we want to go,” Stefanski said in statement released by the team. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said that he would recommend that the new coach retain defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who revitalized the unit last season. Stefanski, according to several reports, was amenable to keeping Ulbrich, who was blocked by the Falcons from interviewing with the Cowboys. The team would not confirm if Ulbrich was staying on with Stefanski. “We will provide coaching staff updates as they are made,” according to the team.

Under Ulbrich’s direction the Falcons broke the franchise record for sacks with 57 and finished second in the league. Defensive line coach Nate Ollie was a new addition last year.

Ulbrich and Ollie did nice jobs of bringing along rookies on defense, including outside linebackers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., safety Xavier Watts and nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. Also, second-year defensive tackles Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro made strides in the defense. Pearce Jr. finished with 10½ sacks, one short of the team’s rookie record set by Claude Humphrey in 1968. Watts led the team with five interceptions, which tied the rookie mark set by Deion Sanders in 1989. The Falcons were a middle-of-the-pack defense, with its arrow pointing toward the top 10 in most categories. The Falcons gave up 326.6 yards per game (15th of 32 in the league). They gave up 126.6 yards rushing per game (24th in the NFL), 200.4 yards passing per game (13th) and 23.6 points per game (19th). They were 19th in third-down efficiency at 39.9%. RELATED Here’s some league reaction to the Falcons’ hiring of Kevin Stefanski The Falcons ranked in the top 10 in takeaways with a plus-5, which ranked eighth in the NFL. The defense had 16 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.

“As it relates to Jeff, Jeff Ulbrich, in my view, he did a really fine job for us this year,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. “Certainly look at the record of sacks, and just the overall performance of the defense was definitely better than it’s been in the past.” Stefanski reportedly did his background work on Ulbrich and likely concluded that the marriage could work. “You can’t dictate to a new head coach who their coaches are going to be, but I certainly would recommend to a new head coach that they consider Jeff based on his track record,” Blank said. “Not only here, but his track record before with us in Atlanta.” Stefanski, who had a shaky play-calling record over his time in Cleveland, will be tasked with developing quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and getting the offense moving. He’s set to hire Tommie Rees as the offensive coordinator, veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan and perhaps special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Rees, who played quarterback at Notre Dame, was the Browns offensive coordinator last season. Rees, 33, was hired by the Browns as their pass-game coordinator in 2024 after a stint at Alabama as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He took over the play-calling from Stefanski after Week 10 last season. Stefanski was the play-caller for most of his tenure, but gave up it up twice, once to Ken Dorsey and to Rees last season. Callahan, 69, was head coach of the Raiders in 2002-03. He was head coach at Nebraska from 2004-07 in the college ranks. He was with Stefanski in Cleveland from 2020 to 2023. He left in 2024 to work under his son, Brian, who was the Titans head coach. He has a massive blocking sled for the linemen to work out on and is known for power blocking schemes.