Check out all the content from the Falcons’ Week 18 win over the Saints

The Falcons finished the season on a four-game win streak with Sunday’s 19-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
They won’t make the playoffs, but they have some momentum heading into the offseason, where many questions abound.
The Falcons finished the season on a four-game win streak with Sunday’s 19-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
They won’t make the playoffs, but they have some momentum heading into the offseason, where many questions abound.
Check out the AJC’s content from the win in Week 18: