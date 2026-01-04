Check out all the content from the Falcons’ Week 18 win over the Saints

Atlanta Falcons players celebrate with Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, January 4, (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

The Falcons finished the season at 8-9, tied for first place in the NFC South.

The Falcons finished the season on a four-game win streak with Sunday’s 19-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

They won’t make the playoffs, but they have some momentum heading into the offseason, where many questions abound.