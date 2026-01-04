Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Check out all the content from the Falcons’ Week 18 win over the Saints

The Falcons finished the season at 8-9, tied for first place in the NFC South.
Atlanta Falcons players celebrate with Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, January 4, (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Falcons players celebrate with Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, January 4, (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Falcons finished the season on a four-game win streak with Sunday’s 19-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

They won’t make the playoffs, but they have some momentum heading into the offseason, where many questions abound.

Check out the AJC’s content from the win in Week 18:

Pregame content

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints

PHOTOS: Falcons defeat Saints to win season finale

1h ago

Falcons hold off Saints in season finale, finishing with 4-game win streak

2h ago

Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ win over the Saints

2h ago

Keep Reading

Check out all the content from the Falcons’ Week 17 victory over the Rams

Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ win over the Saints

2h ago

Falcons finish season with four straight wins, with 19-17 victory over Saints

Featured

Juwad Maynard holds a banner during a protest in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, against the U.S. military action in Venezuela. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

‘No blood for oil’: Atlanta protesters decry U.S. involvement in Venezuela

FROM

Is Atlanta the Black mecca, according to Mayor Andre Dickens?

OPINION

Gridlock Guy: Think headlights are too bright? Here’s what crash data says.