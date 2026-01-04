Atlanta Falcons Falcons tie franchise sack record at 55 With two sacks in first half vs. Saints, Atlanta defense shows its progress. New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Kentavius Street in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Kentavius Street had a sack in the first quarter and Dee Alford had one midway through the second quarter for the team’s 55th sack, tying the Falcons’ franchise record for most sacks in a season. That broke the previous record of 54, set by the 1997 team. Sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

The Falcons have revived their pass rush this season. Brandon Dorlus and James Pearce Jr. are tied for the team lead with 8.5 sacks, and Jalon Walker is second with 5.5 sacks. RELATED Shough’s TD run pulls Saints within 10-7 in second quarter The Falcons “Grits Blitz” defense of 1977 had 41.5 sacks in a 14-game season, according to Pro Football Reference. The 1978 team had 47 sacks in 16 games, and the 1980 team had 46 in 16 games. “I think it’s pretty cool,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said of the pass rush last week. “Obviously, we want to win the game. … That’s something that they could be proud of.”

Also, Pearce has the modern era (post-1982) record for most sacks by a Falcons rookie. However, he needs three more sacks to tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey for the all-time franchise record. Humphrey had 11.5 sacks as a rookie in 1968, according to Pro Football Reference.