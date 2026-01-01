Georgia Bulldogs Carson Beck leads Miami over Ohio State, tackles possibility of facing Georgia The former Bulldogs quarterback was asked about how the playoff bracket could pit him against former UGA teammates. Miami quarterback Carson Beck (right) prepares to hand off to running back Mark Fletcher Jr. during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Ohio State on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (Julio Cortez/AP)

NEW ORLEANS — Carson Beck delivered for Miami in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday night and said he’s ready for whoever comes next. “When you look at the College Football Playoff bracket when it came out, it’s hard not to look forward to games,” Beck said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

“You look at the bracket and the way things could pan out, obviously having beat Texas A&M and Ohio State, and earning the right to go out and play in Arizona in the semifinals, it’s hard not to look forward to that.” Beck, who led Georgia to a 24-3 record before transferring to play for the Hurricanes this season, was 19-of-26 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 24-14 win over Ohio State in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal. RELATED Georgia path to CFP championship could include matchup against Carson Beck ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt interviewed Beck after the Cotton Bowl upset win over the Buckeyes and seemed to prod him about the possibility of facing his former Georgia teammates in his next game Jan. 8 in the CFP Fiesta Bowl semifinal. Beck smiled, understanding the unique position he could be in to play the Bulldogs should they prevail in their CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal matchup with Ole Miss in New Orleans at 8 p.m. Thursday.

“You see the two teams we could end up playing, so I’m super excited for this team and the opportunity to play in the semifinals,” Beck said. “Whichever team wins that game, we’ll go in and prepare and make the most of it.”

Beck has spoken glowingly of his time at Georgia, saying “I’ll always be a Bulldog,” while acknowledging that a great amount of growth occurred the five seasons he spent in Athens. RELATED Carson Beck remembers the good, bad and ugly at Georgia Miami coach Mario Cristobal shared insight into how Beck has performed and led the Hurricanes since arriving as a transfer quarterback after last season. “I really didn’t know him until he got to Miami, (and) I think all of us saw some of the stuff, some of the noise surrounding the end of his tenure over at Georgia and then him starting his new tenure at Miami,” Cristobal said at the Cotton Bowl media day. “And because he’s so quiet and reserved and didn’t get much time in front of the microphone, in front of the media, I think some narratives kind of — they ran on their own. “Being around him from Day 1, one thing that really stands out, he’s all about team. He’s all about his teammates, and his work ethic is off the charts, which are the qualities you always want in your quarterback.”