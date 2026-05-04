Atlanta Braves

Sean Murphy back with Braves, activated from injured list

Jonah Heim designated for assignment.
Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy reacts after hitting a double during the third inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves won 7-3 over New York Yankees. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy reacts after hitting a double during the third inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves won 7-3 over New York Yankees. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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1 hour ago

Sean Murphy has rejoined the Braves in Seattle following his activation from the injured list Monday.

Murphy, 31, had been on a rehab assignment, first with Single-A Rome and then with Triple-A Gwinnett. The catcher had surgery on his right hip in September.

In a corresponding move, catcher Jonah Heim was designated for assignment. Heim played in 12 games with the Braves after signing a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the club in February.

Heim hit .231 with a home run and eight RBIs. The homer, and five of the eight RBIs, came Sunday in the Braves win over the Rockies in Denver.

With Gwinnett, Murphy played in nine games and went 8-for-34 with two doubles, four RBIs and three walks. He also struck out 10 times. With Rome, he went 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts over four games.

Murphy was an All-Star with the Braves in 2023, hitting .251 with 21 homers and 68 RBIs. He has played in just 166 games since and hit .197 over that span.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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