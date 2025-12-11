Terance Mathis out as Morehouse football coach

Former New Mexico wide receiver Terance Mathis holds up his College Football Hall of Fame Award during the National Football Foundation Awards Dinner, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ian Maule/AP)

Two former Atlanta Falcons standouts let go by Morehouse.

Mathis took over the job in 2024 after being an assistant coach at private high schools Fellowship Christian and Blessed Trinity.

Morehouse College announced Wednesday that Terance Mathis will no longer be the Maroon Tigers football coach.

The Tigers went 4-16 in the two seasons under Mathis.

Mathis, who played high school football at for Redan High School, was a 1994 Pro Bowl selection when he was with the Atlanta Falcons. He was a sixth round NFL Draft pick out of New Mexico in 1990.

Mathis played 13 years in the NFL with the Jets (1990-93), Falcons (1994-2001) and Steelers (2002).

In a release posted to Morehouse’s website, athletic director Harold Ellis said “the moves are part of a broader effort to shape a bright and promising future for Morehouse Athletics.”