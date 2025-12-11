Terance Mathis out as Morehouse football coach

Morehouse College announced Wednesday that Terance Mathis will no longer be the Maroon Tigers football coach.
Mathis took over the job in 2024 after being an assistant coach at private high schools Fellowship Christian and Blessed Trinity.
The Tigers went 4-16 in the two seasons under Mathis.
Mathis, who played high school football at for Redan High School, was a 1994 Pro Bowl selection when he was with the Atlanta Falcons. He was a sixth round NFL Draft pick out of New Mexico in 1990.
Mathis played 13 years in the NFL with the Jets (1990-93), Falcons (1994-2001) and Steelers (2002).
In a release posted to Morehouse’s website, athletic director Harold Ellis said “the moves are part of a broader effort to shape a bright and promising future for Morehouse Athletics.”
Offensive line coach Bob Whitfield, who was a Falcons teammate of Mathis’ and fellow Pro Bowl selection (1998), was also let go. Whitfield was drafted by the Falcons with the eighth overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft.
“We are committed to strengthening our programs and creating an environment where our student-athletes and staff alike can thrive, personally and professionally,” Ellis said in the statement.
Assistant head coach and defensive coordinator George Copeland has been appointed interim head coach.