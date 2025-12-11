Sports

Mercer announces familiar name as new football coach

Quarterback Braden Atkinson of Mercer was winner of the Jerry Rice Award for being the top freshman football player in FCS.
By AJC Sports
29 minutes ago

Joel Taylor, West Georgia football coach and former Mercer defensive coordinator, has been named the new football coach.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Mike Jacobs would be leaving Mercer for Toledo.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joel Taylor back to Mercer as our head football coach,” Mercer athletic director Jim Cole said in a statement. “Joel is one of the brightest leaders in college football. He is a tremendous teacher, a man of integrity, and someone who pours into young people.

Cole added: “What truly sets Joel apart is his vision for building a championship program grounded in culture, character, and purpose.”

Taylor, who played collegiately at South Carolina State, was the Bears’ defensive coordinator from 2020-2023.

During his two seasons as coach at West Georgia, his team went 12-10.

“Mercer is a place that has meant a great deal to my family and me,” Taylor said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the chance to come home. This university, this community, and this football program have played an important role in my coaching journey.”

West Georgia has not yet named an interim in Taylor’s place.

“Words cannot be articulated in a sufficient fashion to describe how impactful Joel Taylor’s time at the University of West Georgia has been. His positive impact has been felt throughout the football program, the Athletics Department, as well as the broader campus and community,” said UWG athletic director Jason Carmichael said in a statement.

