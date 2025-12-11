Sports Mercer announces familiar name as new football coach Quarterback Braden Atkinson of Mercer was winner of the Jerry Rice Award for being the top freshman football player in FCS.

By AJC Sports 29 minutes ago link copied

Joel Taylor, West Georgia football coach and former Mercer defensive coordinator, has been named the new football coach. On Wednesday, it was announced that Mike Jacobs would be leaving Mercer for Toledo.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joel Taylor back to Mercer as our head football coach,” Mercer athletic director Jim Cole said in a statement. “Joel is one of the brightest leaders in college football. He is a tremendous teacher, a man of integrity, and someone who pours into young people. Cole added: “What truly sets Joel apart is his vision for building a championship program grounded in culture, character, and purpose.” Taylor, who played collegiately at South Carolina State, was the Bears’ defensive coordinator from 2020-2023. During his two seasons as coach at West Georgia, his team went 12-10.

“Mercer is a place that has meant a great deal to my family and me,” Taylor said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the chance to come home. This university, this community, and this football program have played an important role in my coaching journey.”