How the draw will work for the 2026 World Cup The draw will happen Friday, with a reveal of the broadcast schedule on Saturday.

The World Cup draw and the city-by-city schedule, the two moments most soccer supporters have waited for since the tournament was awarded to the U.S., Mexico and Canada in February 2024, are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The draw will happen Friday.

The reveal of the broadcast schedule is set for Saturday. RELATED Goal in sight for Atlanta as World Cup presents ‘generational opportunity’ How will the draw work? The 48 teams will be placed into four pots of 12 teams. FIFA’s world rankings determine which teams are in each pot. The nine highest-ranked teams will be in pot 1 along with hosts U.S., Mexico and Canada. The next 12 highest-ranked teams will be in pot 2, etc. Each of the 12 groups will consist of one team from each pot. Who is in pot 1? Pot 1, the world’s best teams based upon the rankings, will consist of Spain, Argentina, France, Portugal, England, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the three hosts.

Who might the U.S. face? Among the teams that will be in pot 2 are Croatia with Luka Modrić or Colombia with James Rodríguez. Pot 3 will include Norway with Erling Haaland. Pot 4 will include Paraguay with Miguel Almirón.

New Zealand, at No. 86, is the lowest-ranked team. Any conditions on each group? Yes. Except for those from UEFA, which will have 16 teams in the tournament, teams from the same confederation can’t be placed into the same group. So, the U.S. and Panama, both from CONCACAF for example, can’t face off in the group stage. When will Atlanta find out which teams will be here? After the draw Friday, the schedule is supposed to come out within the next 24 hours, which is when Atlanta will learn which teams will play group-stage matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Are World Cup match tickets on sale? Yes. World Cup tickets have been on sale for months. There will be more sales. Go to FIFA.com and search tickets. How many matches will Atlanta host? Eight. The matches are scheduled to be played June 15, June 18, June 21, June 24 and June 27 in the group stage, a knockout round match July 1, a Round of 16 match July 7, and a semifinal scheduled for July 15.