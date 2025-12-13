Atlanta Hawks Hawks left flustered by Pistons in return to court following break Jalen Johnson’s third straight triple-double wasn’t nearly enough against the Eastern Conference leaders in a 142-115 loss. Detroit guard Cade Cunningham was one of eight Pistons in double figures with 15 points in a 142-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Jalen Johnson had his third straight triple-double for the Hawks in a losing effort. (Erik Rank/AP)

The five-day break didn’t seem to do the Hawks any good. In their return to action since last Saturday, the Hawks received a 142-115 drubbing from the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons, who had a fully healthy roster for the first time this season, exerted their will. They bumped the Hawks out of their way to create their own space at the rim. They used their physicality to force turnovers and they capitalized on nearly all of them. RELATED Revisiting the 5 keys to the Hawks’ season Quick stats: Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the team in scoring with 22 points. In what appears to be a regular occurrence these days, forward Jalen Johnson picked up his third straight triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. The Pistons’ bench outscored the Hawks’ second unit 77-32.

Turning point The Hawks gave themselves a chance at the end of the second quarter, cutting a 15-point Pistons lead to nine heading into halftime.

Then they blew it, allowing the Pistons open the second half on a 10-2 run in the first three minutes. They gave up a four-point play to Pistons wing Duncan Robinson before giving up four more points to Ausar Thompson on a pair of free throws and a running layup. Tobias Harris capped off the Pistons’ early scoring onslaught on a running dunk. RELATED Power of friendship: Johnson, Okongwu’s rapport paying off for Hawks The Pistons just hammered away at the Hawks, baiting them into bad passes and scoring on most possessions. The Hawks, meanwhile, made just six of their 22 field goal attempts in the third quarter and couldn’t find the bottom of the net from 3. The Pistons outscored the Hawks 35-19. Highlight play Whenever the Hawks play the Pistons, they have limited opportunities to score in the paint. The Pistons have two of the league’s top rim protectors in Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. So the Hawks tried to get creative early with how they scored. With 1:32 to play in the second quarter, Johnson drove on Thompson. As Thompson corralled Johnson deep in the paint, Duren rotated too close to the rim. So, Johnson kicked a pass along the baseline to Alexander-Walker in the corner.