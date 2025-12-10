Falcons injury report: Drake London declared out for game vs. Tampa Bay

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts are seen having fun during warm-ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Drake London, who suffered a knee injury late in the game against Carolina on Nov. 30, is set to miss his third game in a row when the Falcons (4-9) play the Buccaneers (7-6) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
“The knee can’t quite get fired up,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “He was all pissed off the other day because he wanted to go. He tried to get out there and go. We took it to the last minute.”
After playing the Bucs, the Falcons will go on their mini-bye before facing the Cardinals on Dec. 21.
“I feel good about him coming back after the long weekend,” Morris said.
The Falcons don’t have plans to shut down London for the season, according to Morris.
Tight end Kyle Pitts (knee), outside linebacker Jalon Walker (quad), defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (groin) and defensive lineman David Onyemata (foot) are listed as questionable.
Morris said he felt good about Pitts, Walker, and Dorlus playing against the Bucs.
Wide receiver opportunities: The Falcons plan to continue to look at backup wide receiver Deven Thompkins and are set to promote Chris Blair from the practice squad for the game Thursday night.
“Just rolling those wideouts when you got a chance to look at some of those guys and see them,” Morris said.“More likely, Chris Blair would be up this week. Getting a more in-depth look at D.T. He’s been doing a pretty good job for us as a returner. Doing some of the part-time receiver stuff. Doing a nice job.”
Practice squad: Safety Jordan Fuller was re-signed to the practice squad.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
