Falcons injury report: Drake London declared out for game vs. Tampa Bay

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts are seen having fun during warm-ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

‘The knee can’t quite get fired up,’ Falcons coach Raheem Morris said.

After playing the Bucs, the Falcons will go on their mini-bye before facing the Cardinals on Dec. 21.

“The knee can’t quite get fired up,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “He was all pissed off the other day because he wanted to go. He tried to get out there and go. We took it to the last minute.”

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Drake London, who suffered a knee injury late in the game against Carolina on Nov. 30, is set to miss his third game in a row when the Falcons (4-9) play the Buccaneers (7-6) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

“I feel good about him coming back after the long weekend,” Morris said.

The Falcons don’t have plans to shut down London for the season, according to Morris.

Tight end Kyle Pitts (knee), outside linebacker Jalon Walker (quad), defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (groin) and defensive lineman David Onyemata (foot) are listed as questionable.

Morris said he felt good about Pitts, Walker, and Dorlus playing against the Bucs.