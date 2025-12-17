Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Drake London to return to practice Kyle Pitts honored as NFC offensive player of the week. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (left) and tight end Teagan Quitoriano have fun during warm-ups prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London, who missed the team’s past four games with a knee injury, is set to return to practice Wednesday, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said before practice. The open portion of practice is set for 2 p.m.

Pitts honored: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was named the NFC offensive player of the week Wednesday. Pitts caught 11 of his 12 targets for a career-high 166 yards and three touchdowns in the 29-28 win over the Bucs on Thursday night. Pitts also became the fourth tight end of all-time, and the first since 1996, to have at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a game, joining Shannon Sharpe (1996), Kellen Winslow (1983) and Todd Christensen (1983). This was the first player of the week for Pitts and the first time a Falcons tight end has earned the honor since Alge Crumpler in 2006 (Week 7). Injury report: Cornerback Mike Hughes suffered an ankle sprain against the Bucs and will miss the game Sunday at the Cardinals.

Morris reiterated that inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) would miss the entire season.