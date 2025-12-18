Dirty Birds Dispatch: Falcons can’t play down to Cardinals’ level

Hope you all have your shopping done.
The clock is ticking, just like it is on this once-promising football season for the Falcons.
Next up, the lowly Arizona Cardinals.
This will be the 34th regular-season matchup.
The Cardinals lead the series 17-16.
The Cardinals also won the only playoff matchup, a 30-24 victory over rookie Matt Ryan and the Falcons on Jan. 3, 2009 on their way to the Super Bowl.
The last Falcons win in Arizona was a 34-14 victory at Sun Devil Stadium on Sept. 30, 2001.
Chris Chandler completed 20 of 28 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He finished with a passer rating of 139.9.
Maurice Smith, the former North Carolina A&T standout, rushed 21 times for 70 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Linebacker Keith Brooking led the defense with 11 tackles.
Smith had a brief NFL career, but he was inducted in the North Carolina A&T Hall of Fame in 2018. He helped to lead the Aggies to the 1999 Black College National Championship.
The Cardinals have the third-highest negative point differential (minus-86) and the Falcons have the fifth-highest (minus-60).
The Saints (minus-106) are “tops” in the league followed by the Giants (minus-96), followed by the Cardinals, Commanders (minus-84) and the Falcons.
The NFC South is the lone division where all four teams have a negative point differential with the Bucs at minus-27 and the Panthers at minus-53.
So, this battle of league bottom feeders will kick off at 4:05 p.m.
📺 On TV: Fox
📻 On local radio: 92.9 FM The Game
Here are the three key matchups to watch when the Falcons play the Cardinals:
1️⃣ Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Cardinals WR Michael Wilson: Terrell is coming off a tough game where he was called for five penalties. He may have been over compensating for an ankle injury. Wilson is having a strong season. He’s caught 66 of 105 targets (62.9%) for 766 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson, who is 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, was drafted in the third round (94th overall) out of Stanford in 2023. He’s become the top target with Marvin Harrison Jr. out with a heel injury.
2️⃣ Falcons S Xavier Watts vs. Cardinals TE Trey McBride: Watts is having a strong rookie season. He is third on team with 73 tackles. He has three interceptions and seven pass breakups. In the last meeting against the Falcons back in 2023, McBride had his way from then free safety Richie Grant. He caught eight passes for 131 yards in the 25-23 victory. He’s gotten much better since that meeting.
3️⃣ Falcons RT Elijah Wilkinson vs. Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat: Wilkinson still has several friends of the Cardinals from his days with the team. He’s turned in a solid season. The Cardinals move Sweat along the defensive line. He got his 10th sack of the season rushing over right guard against the Bucs. He stayed at right end with the Eagles last season, but is moving around looking for mismatches, which is why Wilkinson can expect to see Sweat at times.
James Pearce needs 3.5 sacks to tie the franchise record for most sacks by a rookie. He has eight sacks and Claude Humphrey had 11.5 in 1968.
John Zook had 9.5 in 1969. Zook was a fourth-round pick by the Rams and was traded to the Eagles who then traded him to Falcons.
Don Smith had nine sacks in 1979. He was a first-round pick (17th overall) out of Miami.
The NFL did not make sacks an official stat until 1982. The older player sack totals were compiled after film study and are listed by profootballreference.com.
“I just try to get better every day,” Pearce said.
A quick look at what some Falcons players had to say this week.
RYAN NEUZIL, CENTER
CHRIS LINDSTROM, GUARD
DEE ALFORD, CORNERBACK (MORE ON HIM HERE)
XAVIER WATTS, SAFETY
A.J. TERRELL, CORNERBACK
📬 Reader Phil Smith: Hi DLed: I never understood why the Falcons started rookie Penix. What were they thinking??? He is no Michael Vick, that’s for sure. And, he is no Kirk Cousins, either.
I remember when Cousins begged Blank to trade him … and Blank made him sit the bench and watch that rookie loose game after game.
The way Cousins is playing could have lead them to the playoffs.
My response: Hello Phil,
They thought Penix was ready and is the future. I thought he was pretty good at Indiana and Washington. Want to reserve judgment after 20 starts (Gil Brandt rule).
Cousins was looking pretty washed up last year when he led the league in interceptions after playing hurt.
He’s 2-3 as a starter this season. If he’d won those three games (Seahawks, Dolphins and Jets) they’d be in the playoff picture.
Maybe they should have at least had Cousins and Penix compete for the job.
Here’s a closer statistical look at the Falcons-Cardinals matchup, with league rankings in parentheses.
FALCONS — CARDINALS
20.1 (26) — Points/Game — 21.6 (21)
340.4 (14) — Total Yards/Game — 333.4 (17)
122.7 (12) — Rush Yards/Game — 95.0 (26)
217.7 (16) — Pass Yards/Game — 238.4 (7)
29:18 (20) — Time of Possession — 30:52 (10)
24.4 (22) — Opponent Points/Game — 27.7 (27)
323.6 (15) — Opponent Total Yards/Game — 351.1 (26)
127.9 (25) — Opponent Rush Yards/Game — 124.5 (21)
195.6 (9) — Opponent Pass Yards/Game — 226.6 (21)
+2 (10) — Turnover Margin — -1 (15)
See you next week.