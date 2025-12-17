Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Dee Alford soaring through tough season His vertical jump isn’t on record, but he leaped for an interception like it was a combine. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (second from right) celebrates his interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of Thursday's game. (Jason Behnken/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback Dee Alford doesn’t know how high he can jump. “I never did a (scouting) combine,” Alford said. “I really don’t know that. I’m just one of those guys in the moment. I try to do whatever I can.”

Alford, who wasn’t drafted into the NFL, helped to get the tide turned against the Bucs on Thursday night when he soared into the passing lane to intercept a Baker Mayfield pass that was intended for Mike Evans. The interception helped immensely in the comeback that ended in a 29-28 win over the Bucs. Alford received a game ball. “I’m going to hang it up in my ball case,” he said. “I’ve been collecting for my whole career.” RELATED Raheem Morris: ‘Everything is on the table’ at quarterback Alford, who played at Spalding High School and Tusculum, started his pro career in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was released by the Falcons, but re-signed to compete with Clark Phillips III for the starting nickel back spot this past offseason.

Then the Falcons drafted Billy Bowman Jr. in the fourth round, and Bowman won the starting spot.

Alford was relegated to a backup role, but as injuries started to mount, his role has continued to expand. Currently, he’s at nickel back with Bowman out for the season with a torn Achilles. “From the feel of the game, we knew as a defense if we were able to get the offense the ball back, we had a great opportunity to win the game,” Alford said. “That was the whole game, get the ball back and score points. I feel like we did a great job with that.” Leading 28-20, the Bucs were on the move and in Falcons territory at the 45. Alford soared to the sky to intercept the pass. Falcons coach Raheem Morris was asked if he had a vertical-jump measurement on Alford. “I don’t,” Morris said. “It’s funny. We actually made a joke about that. (Alford) did not go to the combine and all that stuff, so I don’t think he actually has a registered vertical jump.”

The Falcons signed him out of the CFL on Jan. 10, 2022, to a reserve/futures contract. “It was a great job by scouting going to find him and making him a part of it,” Morris said. Alford played in 16 games in 2022, 2023 and 2025. He started 11 games last season, but struggled at times against slot receivers. “Having to go through some of those growing pains that we saw last year that he was much maligned for,” Morris said. “But he’s a great example of not giving up on a person and a player because you know they’ve got some stuff in the box and some tools in the box.” Bowman, who played at Oklahoma, was off to a fantastic start for the Falcons.

“Watching him step in, play for Billy has been delightful,” Morris said. “Then to watch him make a play like that at the end of the game where he’s just doing his job, being in the right spot.” Alford went beyond his job description on the interception. “Then he supersedes his job by jumping up in the air, snatching the ball up in the air and making a play on an out (route) being thrown to Mike (Evans) maybe 20 yards away from him,” Morris said. “So, I think he’s just doing a great job. It was a great play by him. Great anticipation and definitely a great jumping catch. Definitely set us up for the win.” Falcons safety Xavier Watts was in coverage behind Evans on the play. “He got up real high,” Watts said. “I was right behind him. That was a crazy play. A great, instinctual play. Made a big play that changed momentum of the game.”

Cornerback A.J. Terrell was across the field. “I (saw) it from afar … just being able to see him do his job and leap up, get a crazy pick,” Terrell said. “Huge momentum swing for us. Gave us the ball back, so we could go down there and score. That was huge.” Alford is hoping to close the season strong. “It’s a team that doesn’t really care about the record,” Alford said. “We want to win, and we want to continue to grow as a team. Continue to get better and chase those goals that we have for this organization. We were able to do that (against the Bucs), offense, defense and special teams.” Alford is preparing for the Cardinals on Sunday.