Atlanta Braves Braves bring back reliever Danny Young on split contract The familiar face, if healthy, gives the team another experienced southpaw late in the year. Danny Young, 31, was with the Braves organization in 2022 and 2023, making eight major-league appearances. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

The Braves brought back a familiar face, re-signing lefty Danny Young to a one-year split contract Tuesday. Young is rehabbing after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May, so he wouldn’t be available until later in the season. Young, 31, was with the Braves organization in 2022 and 2023, making eight major-league appearances. He pitched in 52 games for the Mets over the past two years, working with new Braves pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, who held the same position with New York.

Young had a 4.50 ERA over that time (3.25 FIP), striking out 61 while walking 21 in 46 innings. He gives the team another experienced southpaw late in the year — if healthy. RELATED Potential Braves trade target Sonny Gray dealt to Red Sox The contract is nonguaranteed. This is an organizational depth move after the Mets non-tendered Young last month. The Braves will need to add multiple healthy relievers to their mix, even after re-signing closer Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million deal. The team also is seeking a veteran starting pitcher and a shortstop. National League East moves The Mets: The team signed former Yankees reliever Devin Williams to a three-year, $50 million deal. New York could use Williams in the eighth inning if it retains free-agent Edwin Diaz, or Williams could replace the beloved southpaw should he sign elsewhere. The Mets already had swapped outfielder Brandon Nimmo for Rangers infielder Marcus Semien, so their roster-altering offseason is well underway.

First baseman Pete Alonso also is a free agent. It would be strange to see the Mets’ lineup without the slugger in the middle, but it’s a real possibility. The Mets, never shy about spending under owner Steve Cohen, need rotation help and more offense, especially if they don’t re-sign Alonso.