Braves bring back reliever Danny Young on split contract

The Braves brought back a familiar face, re-signing lefty Danny Young to a one-year split contract Tuesday. Young is rehabbing after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May, so he wouldn’t be available until later in the season.
Young, 31, was with the Braves organization in 2022 and 2023, making eight major-league appearances. He pitched in 52 games for the Mets over the past two years, working with new Braves pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, who held the same position with New York.
Young had a 4.50 ERA over that time (3.25 FIP), striking out 61 while walking 21 in 46 innings. He gives the team another experienced southpaw late in the year — if healthy.
The contract is nonguaranteed. This is an organizational depth move after the Mets non-tendered Young last month.
The Braves will need to add multiple healthy relievers to their mix, even after re-signing closer Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million deal. The team also is seeking a veteran starting pitcher and a shortstop.
National League East moves
The Mets: The team signed former Yankees reliever Devin Williams to a three-year, $50 million deal. New York could use Williams in the eighth inning if it retains free-agent Edwin Diaz, or Williams could replace the beloved southpaw should he sign elsewhere. The Mets already had swapped outfielder Brandon Nimmo for Rangers infielder Marcus Semien, so their roster-altering offseason is well underway.
First baseman Pete Alonso also is a free agent. It would be strange to see the Mets’ lineup without the slugger in the middle, but it’s a real possibility. The Mets, never shy about spending under owner Steve Cohen, need rotation help and more offense, especially if they don’t re-sign Alonso.
The Marlins: Meanwhile, Miami is rumored to be interested in several notable free agents. The Athletic recently reported the Marlins had an increased willingness to spend. Miami won 79 games in 2025 — three more than the Braves — and could make a leap with the right additions.
The sport is better if more teams are trying, so while Braves fans probably would be happy to see the Marlins sit on their laurels, it would be welcome by fans at large if Miami — and other traditionally cheaper clubs, like the Pirates — are bumping up their payrolls.
The Phillies: The team is continuing to wait on designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who has numerous suitors in free agency. It would be a tremendous blow if the Phillies lost Schwarber, whose value extends well beyond his on-field play. He’s been a well-respected leader on one of MLB’s consistently successful clubs.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto also is a free agent. There have been rumors about the Phillies trading third baseman Alec Bohm. It feels like there will be some sizable alterations in Philadelphia, it’s just unclear how much old will be swapped for new.
