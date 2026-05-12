Atlanta Braves Ha-Seong Kim makes return, starting at shortstop Tuesday Braves have had four different starting shortstops already. Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (9) celebrates after hitting a single during the second inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 12 minutes ago Share

The Braves had a new starting shortstop Tuesday, their fourth of the season already. Ha-Seong Kim was penciled into the Braves’ lineup for the middle of the infield and was hitting eighth in the opening game of a three-game series against the Cubs at Truist Park. It’s Kim’s first game with the Braves since Sept. 28.

“Excited to be back,” Kim said via interpreter David Lee. “First of all, I’ve been seeing the games, the boys are hot, the team is doing well, so I want to make sure that I don’t want to get in the way of the team’s momentum right now. So I’ll try my best to keep it going.” Kim, from Korea, played in 24 games for the Braves at the end of the 2025 season, then signed a one-year, $20 million contract for the 2026 season. An offseason, off-field finger injury delayed the start of that ’26 campaign for Kim. In his absence, the Braves have started Mauricio Dubón, Jorge Mateo and rookie Jim Jarvis at the shortstop position. Kyle Farmer has also seen action there. “I’m excited to have Kim back. Just think he does everything well. Every aspect of the game he does well,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s a really high baseball IQ. He’s a winning player. I feel like we’re playing really well, I feel like we’re a good team, I feel like we get better today with Kim.

“Kim’s going to play a lot, we’re gonna run him out to shortstop virtually every day. But I also had a conversation with Kim, and I’ll be in tune with his workload because it’s always different when guys haven’t had a spring training. Regardless of how long your rehab assignment is, it’s not quite the same as a spring training to prepare you for a season. So I’ll pick my spots with Kim and we’re going to communicate how he’s feeling. I don’t want to run him into the ground, especially early on here when he’s been out for this long. But I’m excited to have him back and excited to watch him play.”