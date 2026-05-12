Atlanta Braves Braves catcher Sean Murphy is back on the injured list Murphy had missed all of spring training and the season’s first month after offseason hip surgery. Braves catcher Sean Murphy (12) talks with starting pitcher JR Ritchie on the mound during the second inning against the Mariners on Monday, May 4, 2026, in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

By Chad Bishop 21 minutes ago Share

After playing in just four games, Sean Murphy is sidelined again. Murphy suffered a fractured left middle finger Sunday on a swing by Dodgers second baseman Hyeseong Kim that hit Murphy’s glove, and the Braves announced Tuesday that Murphy has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

The 31-year-old Murphy returned May 4 from offseason hip surgery after missing all of spring training and the first month of the season. He was 1-for-14 at the plate with six strikeouts. To fill Murphy’s spot on the roster, the Braves signed free agent catcher Sandy León. León played in 10 games for Triple-A Gwinnett through mid-April, and he hit .118 in 34 at-bats. The 37-year-old León had since been playing for Saraperos de Saltillo in Mexico, where he hit .143 in 10 games. León has played for seven MLB teams since 2012, including the Braves. He was 1-for-12 last season. On May 4, the Braves designated catcher Jonah Heim for assignment before acquiring cash considerations from the Athletics in exchange for Heim. Heim was 9-for-39 with eight RBIs and five walks in 12 games with the Braves.

Also on Tuesday, the Braves added José Azócar to the major league roster. Azócar, an outfielder, had been with the Braves on their previous road trip and appeared in two games before he was designated for assignment May 6.